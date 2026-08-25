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Spain plans new, stricter data centres rules, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Spain Drafts Stricter Data Centre Rules for Sustainability and Security

By Pietro Lombardi

New Regulations Target Data Centre Sustainability and Security

MADRID, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Spanish government plans to introduce stricter water, energy and cybersecurity rules for data centres after a deluge of projects in the country, government sources say.

The new requirements are included in a draft decree that will be open to public consultation this week, they said.

Spain’s Rise as a Data Centre Hub

With abundant renewable energy and large swathes of empty land, Spain has emerged as one of the hottest hubs in Europe, attracting projects tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure worth tens of billions of euros.

Selection Criteria for New Projects

The large number of projects allows the country to choose the best and most efficient in terms of sustainability and cybersecurity, the sources said, and that's the goal of the coming rules.

Key Provisions of the Draft Decree

EU Establishment and Data Residency

Under the draft decree, data centre operators must be established in the European Union and the data and metadata they handle must remain in the EU, with mechanisms in place to control access from third countries and stricter provisions for facilities handling data from public entities or tied to national security.

Water and Energy Efficiency Requirements

Proposed water and energy requirements will match the highest level of efficiency foreseen by a sustainability label for data centres that the EU is working on, the sources said.

Renewable Energy Mandates

The government also plans to apply renewable energy rules for data centres, similar to those in place for green hydrogen.

Renewable energy will have to cover at least 80% of their energy supply for every hour of operation. Every new megawatt of energy used must be matched by a new megawatt of renewable energy installed in the 18 months before the facility starts operation. This can happen via long-term contracts or locally installed energy facilities.

Enforcement and Compliance

Failing to comply will lead to sanctions up to the loss of the right to connect to the power grid, the people said.

Scope and Transition Period

The rules will apply to facilities with more than one megawatt of power capacity and that are not yet connected to the grid. The projects already going through the permitting process will have six months to get in line with the requirements or give up their rights to connection to the grid without sanctions.

($1 = 0.8569 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Draft decree includes strict water, energy and cybersecurity rules for new data centres amid booming AI infrastructure development.
  • Operators must be EU-based, keep data and metadata within the EU, and meet high efficiency and renewable energy thresholds—80% renewable for every operating hour, with 1 MW matched by new renewable capacity installed within 18 months.
  • Non-compliance can result in sanctions up to loss of grid connection; existing projects have a six‑month adjustment window.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new requirements are included in Spain's draft decree for data centres?
The draft decree includes stricter water, energy efficiency, and cybersecurity rules for data centres, including requirements for EU establishment and keeping data within the EU.
How will Spain's new rules impact energy use in data centres?
Data centres must use at least 80% renewable energy for every hour of operation, with new megawatts of use matched by equivalent renewable capacity.
What are the consequences for not complying with the new data centre regulations in Spain?
Non-compliance can lead to sanctions, including loss of the right to connect to the power grid.
Will existing data centre projects be affected by these new rules?
Projects in the permitting process have six months to comply or must forfeit grid connection rights without sanctions.
Why is Spain becoming a key hub for data centres in Europe?
Spain's abundant renewable energy resources and available land have attracted significant AI infrastructure investments, making it a leading European hub.

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