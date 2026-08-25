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Analysis-Iraq may show how U.S. can squeeze Iran's trade partners - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Iraq may show how U.S. can squeeze Iran's trade partners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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US Sanctions on Iran: Effects on Iraq, Banking, and Global Trade Partners

Overview of US Sanctions and Their Impact on Iraq and Global Trade

By Michael Georgy

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iraq could serve as an example of how the United States could carry out its threat to force countries that continue trading with Iran out of the dollar-based financial system.

Washington has already sanctioned a host of Iraqi banks accused of doing business with Tehran, though it has avoided measures that would devastate the economy of the strategic ally of both countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that any country that provides Iran with an economic lifeline would face severe consequences. That could put Iran's main trading partners of recent years in the frame: China, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India, Pakistan and Oman.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced "an economic onslaught" against Iran with sanctions, saying its trading partners would be targeted, without naming them.

How the U.S. Influences the Iraqi Economy

The United States, since its 2003 invasion of Iraq, has held effective control over the country's oil revenue dollars, primarily through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, giving Washington extraordinary leverage over Baghdad's affairs.

A rare ally of both the United States and Iran, with more than $100 billion in reserves held in the U.S., Iraq relies heavily on Washington's goodwill to keep its oil revenues and finances flowing.

Reuters revealed in late 2024 a fuel oil smuggling network generating at least $1 billion a year for Iran and its proxies in Iraq. Other neighbours of Iran involved in similar schemes could face similar scrutiny from Washington.

While the U.S. has uniquely strong leverage over Iraq compared with other major trading partners of Iran, the U.S. dollar's status as the linchpin of global trade makes its reach formidable.

US Leverage and Dollar Dominance

The United States' control over Iraq's oil revenue and the global dominance of the dollar provide Washington with significant influence over Baghdad and other nations trading with Iran.

US Measures Against Iraq

In April, Reuters reported the U.S. halted a $500 million cash shipment to Iraq and suspended parts of security cooperation to pressure Baghdad over Iran-backed militias. In January, Washington reportedly threatened senior Iraqi politicians with sanctions — including on oil revenues — should such groups join the next government.

Successive U.S. administrations have sought to choke that dollar stream with sanctions on Iraqi banks in recent years, though some of the largest banks were spared.

Iraq's current prime minister emerged as a candidate seen as acceptable to the Trump administration, which has steadily pressured Baghdad to curb Tehran's influence.

Impact on Iraqi Banking and Compliance

U.S. pressure has raised the costs and risks of financial dealings with Iran, forcing Iraqi institutions to improve compliance, said Neil Quilliam, associate fellow at UK-based think tank Chatham House.

But it hasn't broken Iraq's economic ties with Iran, which extend beyond the financial system — leaving Baghdad caught between its dependence on both Washington and Tehran.

"Countries such as China or Turkey have larger economies and more room to absorb pressure. Iraq has fewer alternatives and significantly less financial resilience," Quilliam said. 

"Its vulnerability comes less from the scale of its trade with Iran and more from its dependence on continued access to the U.S.-led financial architecture."

Iraq's Trade Ties with Iran

Iraq's trade with Iran topped $10 billion in 2025, according to official figures, driven mainly by Iranian exports of food and consumer goods to the Iraqi market.

Trade has fallen in 2026 after the Iran war began, raising security risks, disrupting border crossings and increasing transport costs.

Iran has long viewed its neighbour and ally Iraq as an economic "lung" and wields considerable military, political and economic influence there through the powerful Shi'ite militias and political parties it backs. It has also sourced hard currency from Iraq through exports and has avoided U.S. sanctions via its neighbour's banking system.

Energy and Financial Transactions

Energy is central to the relationship: Iraq pays Iran $4 billion to $5 billion a year for natural gas used to generate electricity, Iraqi energy officials say, and officials warn new U.S. measures could jeopardise those payments.

Effectiveness of New US Measures

Iraq has long been an effective sanctions-evasion route for Iran, said Tom Keatinge, director at the Centre for Finance and Security at the Royal United Services Institute.

"As Iran's connections with the international financial system are squeezed further, existing vulnerabilities will find themselves exploited to a greater extent. In that regard, Iraq, its banking system and its informal financial sector can expect to face mounting challenges," he added.

Potential Strategies and Global Financial Risks

He said, however, that an approach based on incentives rather than punitive measures could be more effective. For example, the U.S. could provide technical assistance for the Iraqi central bank and the broader Iraqi government in "a strategy based on carrots rather than sticks," he added.

The U.S. is also wary of wider fallout for the financial system. Asked why he stopped short of penalising Iran directly or naming targeted countries, Bessent said: "Why would I want to blow up the global financial system?"

Key Takeaways

  • Since 2003, Iraq’s oil revenues—about 90% of its state budget—have been held in U.S.-controlled accounts at the New York Fed, giving Washington significant economic leverage over Baghdad (investing.com).
  • Under U.S. pressure over dollar flows to Iran, Iraq ended its formal dollar‐auction system at the start of 2025 to tighten controls and improve compliance (crbcnews.com).
  • Disruptions from the Iran war in early 2026 have hit border trade and raised security risks, reducing Iraq‑Iran trade and highlighting the wider vulnerabilities of Iran’s trading partners (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the US control Iraq's access to the dollar?
The US holds effective control over Iraq's oil revenue dollars via the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, giving Washington significant leverage over Baghdad's finances.
What sanctions has the US imposed on Iraqi banks?
The US has sanctioned several Iraqi banks accused of trading with Iran and, in April, halted a $500 million dollar shipment and suspended security cooperation to pressure Baghdad.
How has Iraq's trade with Iran changed due to US sanctions?
Iraq's trade with Iran peaked at $10 billion in 2025 but has fallen in 2026 due to war-related risks and US sanctions affecting border crossings and trade costs.
Why is Iraq particularly vulnerable to US financial pressure?
Iraq is highly dependent on continued access to the US-led financial system and has fewer alternatives compared to other Iranian trading partners.
What is the role of energy in Iraq-Iran relations?
Energy is central, with Iraq paying Iran $4-5 billion annually for natural gas, which helps generate electricity for the Iraqi power grid.

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