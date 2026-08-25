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IMF's Georgieva says global economy weathering energy shock, sees fiscal concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF's Georgieva says global economy weathering energy shock, sees fiscal concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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IMF's Georgieva: Global Economy Endures Energy Shock Amid Fiscal Headwinds

IMF's Assessment of the Current Global Economic Climate

Energy Shock and Global Economic Resilience

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that the global economy has weathered the Iran war energy shock better than feared, but she raised concerns about deteriorating fiscal conditions in some countries as evidenced by rising bond yields and a stalled disinflation process.

Contrasting Forces: Energy Supply Shock vs. AI Investment Boom

Georgieva told reporters in a briefing ahead of next week's Group of 20 finance leaders meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, that there was a "tug of war" between the negative Gulf energy supply shock and growth tailwinds from the artificial intelligence investment boom that was starting to spread beyond U.S. borders.

Risks and Fiscal Pressures

She said that risks to the global outlook were more balanced than in April, but still tilted to the downside, due to mounting fiscal pressures and the potential for central banks to maintain tight monetary policy to control inflation.

Factors Behind Economic Resilience

Global growth is "resisting powerful headwinds from high debt levels, stubborn inflation, and trade tensions. Thus far, it has weathered the energy shock caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz better than we feared, thanks to a combination of factors," Georgieva said.

Key Contributing Factors

These factors include drawdowns of oil and gas reserves by many countries, increases in non-Gulf energy supplies, lower energy demand, increased renewable energy capacity and a shift back to coal power generation in some places.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence Investment

Artificial intelligence investment in the U.S. is keeping corporate earnings and consumer spending strong, and other countries are ramping up data-center construction and AI hardware supplies, she said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Global economy resilient: cushioning from inventory drawdowns, non‑Gulf supply, lower energy demand, renewables, and coal shifts helped absorb the oil shock from the Strait of Hormuz closure (imf.org).
  • AI investment provides growth tailwinds: artificial‑intelligence spending, especially in data centers and hardware, is boosting corporate earnings and consumer demand beyond the U.S.
  • Fiscal strains rising: deteriorating fiscal conditions in some countries are evident in rising bond yields and delayed disinflation, with central banks likely to maintain tight monetary policy (imf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the global economy responded to the recent energy shock?
The global economy has weathered the energy shock from the Iran war better than expected, aided by oil and gas reserve drawdowns, non-Gulf supply increases, and shifts in energy demand.
What fiscal concerns did Kristalina Georgieva highlight?
Georgieva raised concerns about deteriorating fiscal conditions, evidenced by rising bond yields and a stalled disinflation process.
Which factors are supporting global growth despite headwinds?
Growth is supported by the artificial intelligence investment boom, increased renewable energy capacity, and AI-related activities in several countries.
What risks remain for the global economic outlook?
Risks include mounting fiscal pressures, persistent inflation, high debt levels, and potentially prolonged tight monetary policies by central banks.

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