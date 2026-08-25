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Google expands Gemini AI platform for law firms, lawyers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Google Expands Gemini AI Platform with New Tools for Legal Industry

Google's Gemini Enterprise: Transforming Legal and Financial Sectors with AI

By Mike Scarcella

Expansion of Gemini AI for Legal Professionals

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google on Tuesday expanded its Gemini Enterprise artificial intelligence platform with new tools for lawyers and law firms, accelerating a race among technology companies to meet legal sector demand for AI.

The company said its Gemini Enterprise for Legal would help law firms use AI to manage routine and complex work to allow lawyers to focus on higher-value services, while keeping their data secure and confidential.

Key Features of Gemini Enterprise for Legal

The new plug-in for Gemini Enterprise includes integration with legal software and data platforms and a stable of AI agents that Google said can handle specialized legal and administrative functions without significant human oversight.

Integration and Security

Alphabet launched Gemini Enterprise for business customers in October, in a bid to attract more corporate clients with its AI offerings. Google Cloud has become one of Alphabet's fastest-growing businesses.

Industry Expansion Beyond Legal

In addition to legal, Google on Tuesday said it was unveiling industry tools for the financial services sector and would later roll out other industry-specific offerings.

Competitive Landscape in Legal AI

Rival AI companies including Anthropic have also expanded their enterprise offerings in recent months, including in the legal sector. A 2026 report on the legal industry's adoption of AI from Deloitte found that law firms are investing heavily in the technology as part of a transformation that's still in its early stages.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters and Westlaw's legal research database, is among the competitors for legal industry market share. On Monday it launched a proprietary large language model called Thomson 1.0 that is trained on its legal research content and built for professional work. It said the model is built on open-source technology and draws on decades of its own "authoritative" legal content.

Partnerships and Platform Connectivity

Google said its platform will connect directly and securely to other legal technology platforms owned by Thomson Reuters, legal AI software developer Harvey, data analytics and technology company LexisNexis and others.

Adoption and Impact on Law Firms

Law firms are rapidly adopting generative AI tools that can assist with legal research, draft filings and perform other legal tasks. Many are also using AI for business operations like client and case management, seeking to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Flexibility and Customization for Law Firms

Google's new offering is designed to be flexible for law firms, said Amrita Mehrok, a Google Cloud product director at the company, allowing them to choose among AI models embedded in the platform.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Collaboration

Some large law firms have formed strategic partnerships with AI providers and in some instances are building their own AI platforms. Google said Weil Gotshal, Cleary Gottlieb, Freshfields and Williams & Connolly are among a group of firms collaborating with it on Gemini Enterprise for Legal. 

Weil Gotshal’s co-managing partner Jonathon Soler in an interview said clients increasingly expect their lawyers to be using AI and taking advantage of its efficiencies.

Cleary Gottlieb managing partner Jeffrey Karpf said the firm's collaboration with Google would allow it to "be involved in the creation of useful tools for law firms deploying AI."

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Editing by David Bario and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Google’s Gemini Enterprise for Legal accelerates law‑firm AI adoption via plug‑ins, secure data integration and specialized AI agents.
  • This launch reflects a broader enterprise AI push, building from Gemini Enterprise’s October 2025 debut for business clients.
  • The move aligns with significant AI uptake in legal: Deloitte reports only 2% of legal departments remain without AI in 2026, with 61% deploying it and expecting to automate 28% of work within 2–3 years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Google Gemini Enterprise for Legal?
Google Gemini Enterprise for Legal is an AI platform designed to help law firms manage tasks, integrate with legal software, and ensure secure data handling.
How does Google's Gemini platform benefit law firms?
It helps law firms automate both routine and complex legal work, letting lawyers focus on higher-value services and improving efficiency.
What other sectors is Google targeting with Gemini AI tools?
Beyond the legal sector, Google is also unveiling AI tools for the financial services industry and plans other sector-specific offerings.
What legal technology platforms does Gemini Enterprise integrate with?
Gemini Enterprise connects with platforms like Thomson Reuters, Harvey, LexisNexis, and other legal AI and data analytics providers.
Which law firms are collaborating with Google on this platform?
Firms such as Weil Gotshal, Cleary Gottlieb, Freshfields, and Williams & Connolly are collaborating with Google on Gemini Enterprise for Legal.

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