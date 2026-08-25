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Record salmonella outbreak in Belgium infects at least 306 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Record salmonella outbreak in Belgium infects at least 306

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Belgium Reports Record Salmonella Outbreak, Over 300 Infected After Egg Recall

Details of the Salmonella Outbreak and Response

Scale and Impact of the Outbreak

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A record salmonella outbreak in a Belgian chicken farm has infected at least 306 people after they ate eggs, the food safety agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said those who developed symptoms had been contaminated by a strain found at the farm, though many more may have contracted the disease but not been tested as they had shown only mild or no symptoms, said a spokesperson for the agency, known as AFSCA.

Unprecedented Cluster of Cases

"Salmonella is relatively common in Belgium, but we never had such a broad cluster with so many people hit," she said, adding that nobody had died.

Source of Contamination and Recall Actions

Initial Detection and Farm Closure

AFSCA had first identified the contamination in May, issued a recall and closed down a hen house at a farm in Flanders, Belgium's northern half. As more cases were reported, the whole farm was closed and the poultry were culled after a second recall on August 10.

Company Involved

The company selling the eggs was identified as Laerco BV. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Distribution of Contaminated Eggs

As many as 2 million eggs potentially contaminated with the bacteria were sold in Belgium and neighbouring Luxembourg, where the local health agency also issued a recall.

Ongoing Risks and Health Advice

Potential for Further Cases

Some eggs might still be in some people's kitchens and cause more cases despite the recall, the AFSCA spokesperson said. 

Reducing Infection Risk

Cooking the eggs reduces the risk of contracting the disease.

About Salmonella

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a group of rod-shaped bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, ​a common foodborne illness. Symptoms typically include ​diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • At least 306 confirmed infections linked to a Belgian chicken farm’s eggs, a record for salmonella clusters in Belgium (poultrynews.co.uk)
  • AFSCA first identified contamination in May, led recalls and culling; full farm closed after a second recall on August 10 (the-independent.com)
  • Eggs were distributed to multiple EU countries; consumers urged to check egg codes (2‑BE‑1073‑01 to ‑04) and cook eggs thoroughly to reduce risk (nieuwsblad.be)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been infected in the Belgian salmonella outbreak?
At least 306 people have been infected after eating contaminated eggs from a Belgian chicken farm.
Which company was identified in the Belgium salmonella egg recall?
The company selling the eggs was Laerco BV.
What actions did the Belgian food safety agency take after discovering the outbreak?
The agency issued recalls, closed down the farm, and culled the poultry to contain the outbreak.
Which regions were affected by the contaminated eggs?
The contaminated eggs were sold in Belgium and neighboring Luxembourg.
How can consumers reduce the risk of contracting salmonella from eggs?
Cooking the eggs reduces the risk of contracting salmonella.

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