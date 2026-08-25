Belgium Reports Record Salmonella Outbreak, Over 300 Infected After Egg Recall

Details of the Salmonella Outbreak and Response

Scale and Impact of the Outbreak

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A record salmonella outbreak in a Belgian chicken farm has infected at least 306 people after they ate eggs, the food safety agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said those who developed symptoms had been contaminated by a strain found at the farm, though many more may have contracted the disease but not been tested as they had shown only mild or no symptoms, said a spokesperson for the agency, known as AFSCA.

Unprecedented Cluster of Cases

"Salmonella is relatively common in Belgium, but we never had such a broad cluster with so many people hit," she said, adding that nobody had died.

Source of Contamination and Recall Actions

Initial Detection and Farm Closure

AFSCA had first identified the contamination in May, issued a recall and closed down a hen house at a farm in Flanders, Belgium's northern half. As more cases were reported, the whole farm was closed and the poultry were culled after a second recall on August 10.

Company Involved

The company selling the eggs was identified as Laerco BV. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Distribution of Contaminated Eggs

As many as 2 million eggs potentially contaminated with the bacteria were sold in Belgium and neighbouring Luxembourg, where the local health agency also issued a recall.

Ongoing Risks and Health Advice

Potential for Further Cases

Some eggs might still be in some people's kitchens and cause more cases despite the recall, the AFSCA spokesperson said.

Reducing Infection Risk

Cooking the eggs reduces the risk of contracting the disease.

About Salmonella

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a group of rod-shaped bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, ​a common foodborne illness. Symptoms typically include ​diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Gareth Jones)