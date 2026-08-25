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ECB set for September rate hike with no appetite to signal more, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB set for September rate hike with no appetite to signal more, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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ECB Signals September Rate Hike with Caution on Future Tightening

ECB Policy Decisions Amid Economic Uncertainty

September Rate Hike Expected

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers are ready to raise interest rates at their next meeting in September to contain the side-effects of the Iran war but they have little appetite to signal further tightening after that, three sources told Reuters.

The ECB raised borrowing costs for the first time in nearly three years in June to prevent a war-fuelled rise in energy prices from spreading too widely in the economy.

Inflation and Economic Resilience

With inflation at nearly 3%, the Iran conflict still ongoing and the euro zone economy showing signs of resilience, ECB governors think the time has come to raise the policy rate again, to 2.50% from 2.25%, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because such matters are confidential.

A spokesperson for the ECB declined to comment.

Central Bank's Resolve and Market Expectations

A hike, which was included in the assumptions of the ECB's economic projections in June, was seen as likely to signal the central bank's resolve to avoid a repeat of the brutal bout of inflation that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the sources added.

Policymakers pointed to rising natural gas prices, a key fuel for the energy-importing euro zone, and high petrol prices at the pump as key drivers of inflation.

They also argued that the euro zone's economy was faring better than expected, as shown by output data and business surveys, suggesting that the ECB's effort to rein in price hikes was not putting undue strain on activity.

Future Tightening and Economic Projections

On the other hand, long-term inflation expectations remained well anchored at the ECB's 2% target and policymakers saw no need to hint at even further tightening in September, the sources said. Financial markets expect one or two further hikes.

The sources said they would have a fuller picture when inflation data for August is published next week, followed by ECB staff's updated economic projections that will be presented at the Sept 9-10 meeting.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi, editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Policymakers plan a 25‑basis‑point hike in September, lifting policy rate to 2.50 % to curb energy‑related inflation pressures driven by the Iran conflict.
  • Euro‑zone inflation remains near 3 %, underpinned by elevated gas and fuel prices, while economic output and business indicators point to unexpected resilience.
  • Although markets anticipate further hikes, ECB officials intend to avoid pre‑commitments and await August data and updated macroeconomic projections before signaling future moves.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ECB planning a rate hike in September?
The ECB is planning a rate hike to contain inflation driven by the ongoing Iran war and rising energy prices.
Will the ECB signal further rate hikes after September?
Sources say ECB policymakers have little appetite to signal further tightening after the September hike.
How much is the ECB expected to raise its policy rate?
The ECB is expected to raise the policy rate from 2.25% to 2.50%.
What are the key factors driving ECB's decision on interest rates?
Rising natural gas and petrol prices, ongoing inflation risks, and eurozone economic resilience are key factors.
When will updated ECB economic projections be presented?
Updated ECB staff economic projections will be presented at the September 9-10 meeting.

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