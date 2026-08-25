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Finance

More than 120 injured in fire at Russian gas chemical complex, one Chinese worker killed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance Economy Energy Markets

Fire at Russian Gas Chemical Complex Injures Over 120, Kills 1 Chinese Worker

Major Fire Incident at Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Details of the Incident

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - At least 19 people were being treated in hospital and more than a hundred more suffered injuries after a fire broke out on Tuesday at a gas chemical complex under construction in Russia's Far East, killing one Chinese national.

Casualties and Response

"Despite prompt medical attention, one of the victims — a Chinese national employed by a contractor — could not be saved. His family will receive support, including financial assistance," the facility in the Amur region said in a statement.

Background of the Gas Chemical Complex

The complex, which bills itself as one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec. It has yet to start production.

Labour Force and Construction Practices

Use of Foreign Labour

Russia frequently employs cheap foreign labour, including from China, for construction of large infrastructure projects.

Ongoing Response and Investigation

The facility said work was continuing at the site to extinguish the blaze and specialists were carrying out a controlled burn of the remaining industrial gases.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters. Writing by Lucy Papachristou. Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The blaze occurred at the pyrolysis/hydrolysis unit of the Sino‑Russian Amur GCC project, planned to produce 2.7 million t/year of polymers (2.3 M t polyethylene, 0.4 M t polypropylene) (d2accbiqacj5y8.cloudfront.net).
  • More than 120 injuries reported, including at least 19 hospitalized; one Chinese contractor died despite medical treatment, with family assured support (reddit.com).
  • Despite the fire, work to extinguish it continues. A controlled burn of residual industrial gases is underway, and commissioning equipment has been shut down (svoboda.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fire occur?
The fire broke out at a gas chemical complex under construction in Russia's Amur region.
How many people were injured in the fire?
At least 19 people were hospitalized and over a hundred more suffered injuries.
Was there any fatality reported?
Yes, one Chinese national employed by a contractor was killed in the fire.
Who owns the gas chemical complex?
The complex is a joint project between Russian company Sibur and Chinese company Sinopec.
Has production started at the facility?
No, the chemical complex has not yet started production.

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