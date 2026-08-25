Fire at Russian Gas Chemical Complex Injures Over 120, Kills 1 Chinese Worker

Major Fire Incident at Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Details of the Incident

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - At least 19 people were being treated in hospital and more than a hundred more suffered injuries after a fire broke out on Tuesday at a gas chemical complex under construction in Russia's Far East, killing one Chinese national.

Casualties and Response

"Despite prompt medical attention, one of the victims — a Chinese national employed by a contractor — could not be saved. His family will receive support, including financial assistance," the facility in the Amur region said in a statement.

Background of the Gas Chemical Complex

The complex, which bills itself as one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec. It has yet to start production.

Labour Force and Construction Practices

Use of Foreign Labour

Russia frequently employs cheap foreign labour, including from China, for construction of large infrastructure projects.

Ongoing Response and Investigation

The facility said work was continuing at the site to extinguish the blaze and specialists were carrying out a controlled burn of the remaining industrial gases.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters. Writing by Lucy Papachristou. Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Mark Potter)