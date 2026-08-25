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Factbox-Companies face backlash over controversial products and advertisement campaigns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Major Brands Hit by Backlash Over Controversial Campaigns and Products

Recent Brand Controversies and Their Fallout

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Backlash over a Halloween costume sold by Target spilled into the retailer's shares on Tuesday, drawing fresh attention to a string of similar controversies that have plagued global brands over cultural missteps.

Here are some examples: 

Target

Kids' Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume

Controversy and Fallout

Critics said it evoked Blackface and minstrel shows, prompting backlash on social media. The retailer apologized and pulled the product from stores. Some consumers said it resembled a racist caricature.

Starbucks

Marketing Campaign in Early 2026

Controversy and Fallout

The coffee chain's South Korean unit suffered what the company described as a "very significant" decline in sales, prompting the dismissal of the head of Starbucks Korea. The campaign appeared to reference the brutal military crackdown on the student-led Gwangju Uprising of 1980.

American Eagle

Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' Ad Campaign in 2025

Controversy and Fallout

The campaign drew backlash on social media over perceived racial undertones tied to genetic traits, though the company later called it a success, saying it had helped expand its customer base.

Target

2023 'Pride Collection'

Controversy and Fallout

Customer backlash prompted the retailer to remove some LGBTQ-themed merchandise from stores, with the company saying the move was intended to protect employee safety.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light

Social Media Promotion with Dylan Mulvaney in 2023

Controversy and Fallout

A conservative backlash toppled Bud Light from its long-held perch as America's best-selling beer, handing the crown to Constellation Brands' Modelo Especial.

Balenciaga

Advertising Campaigns in 2022

Controversy and Fallout

A backlash over the campaign prompted apologies from the French fashion house's creative director and chief executive officer.

Gucci

Black Balaclava-Style "Blackface" Sweater Introduced in Early 2019

Controversy and Fallout

Critics said the design evoked blackface imagery, prompting the company to withdraw the product and apologise.

H&M

Advertisement in 2018 Featuring a Black Child Modelling a Sweatshirt

Controversy and Fallout

The advertisement was criticised as racist, drawing condemnation from Canadian pop star The Weeknd and basketball star LeBron James. The fashion group

Key Takeaways

  • Target’s stock dropped about 5 percent in early trading on August 25 following the costume controversy that ignited on social media over claims it evoked racist caricatures. cite turn0search0 turn0search1
  • The “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown” costume was swiftly pulled and denounced by Target as offensive. The company offered an apology and pledged to examine how it passed internal review. cite turn0search1 turn0search4
  • This episode reflects a recurring pattern of global brands facing fallout over culturally insensitive products and ad campaigns, from Pride collection backlashes to controversial influencer collaborations and ad designs. cite turn0search7 turn0search28

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies have faced backlash over controversial products?
Brands like Target, Starbucks, American Eagle, Anheuser-Busch, Gucci, H&M, Pepsi, Unilever's Dove, Zara, and others have all experienced backlash from products or advertising campaigns perceived as controversial.
How has backlash impacted these companies financially?
Several companies reported significant declines in sales, brand reputation damage, and were forced to pull products or issue public apologies, affecting market performance.
What triggered Target's backlash in 2023?
Target faced customer backlash over its Pride Collection, resulting in the removal of some LGBTQ-themed merchandise for employee safety.
What common themes led to backlash against brands?
Common issues included perceived racism, cultural insensitivity, trivializing social issues, and political undertones in products or marketing campaigns.
How have companies responded to controversies?
Most brands issued public apologies, removed the offending products or advertisements, and clarified their positions to mitigate further damage.

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