Major Brands Hit by Backlash Over Controversial Campaigns and Products

Recent Brand Controversies and Their Fallout

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Backlash over a Halloween costume sold by Target spilled into the retailer's shares on Tuesday, drawing fresh attention to a string of similar controversies that have plagued global brands over cultural missteps.

Here are some examples:

Target

Kids' Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume

Controversy and Fallout

Critics said it evoked Blackface and minstrel shows, prompting backlash on social media. The retailer apologized and pulled the product from stores. Some consumers said it resembled a racist caricature.

Starbucks

Marketing Campaign in Early 2026

Controversy and Fallout

The coffee chain's South Korean unit suffered what the company described as a "very significant" decline in sales, prompting the dismissal of the head of Starbucks Korea. The campaign appeared to reference the brutal military crackdown on the student-led Gwangju Uprising of 1980.

American Eagle

Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' Ad Campaign in 2025

Controversy and Fallout

The campaign drew backlash on social media over perceived racial undertones tied to genetic traits, though the company later called it a success, saying it had helped expand its customer base.

Target

2023 'Pride Collection'

Controversy and Fallout

Customer backlash prompted the retailer to remove some LGBTQ-themed merchandise from stores, with the company saying the move was intended to protect employee safety.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light

Social Media Promotion with Dylan Mulvaney in 2023

Controversy and Fallout

A conservative backlash toppled Bud Light from its long-held perch as America's best-selling beer, handing the crown to Constellation Brands' Modelo Especial.

Balenciaga

Advertising Campaigns in 2022

Controversy and Fallout

A backlash over the campaign prompted apologies from the French fashion house's creative director and chief executive officer.

Gucci

Black Balaclava-Style "Blackface" Sweater Introduced in Early 2019

Controversy and Fallout

Critics said the design evoked blackface imagery, prompting the company to withdraw the product and apologise.

H&M

Advertisement in 2018 Featuring a Black Child Modelling a Sweatshirt

Controversy and Fallout

The advertisement was criticised as racist, drawing condemnation from Canadian pop star The Weeknd and basketball star LeBron James. The fashion group