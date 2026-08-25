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Italy says won't sell MPS stake before M&A battle concluded - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy says won't sell MPS stake before M&A battle concluded

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Italy Freezes MPS Stake Sale Until M&A Battle for Bank Concludes

Government Decision and Ongoing M&A Developments

Minister Giorgetti Addresses Regional Concerns

ROME, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told regional politicians on Tuesday the Treasury will not sell its 4.8% stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) before an ongoing tussle for control of the Tuscan lender is concluded.

Giorgetti made the comments at a meeting in Rome with elected officials from Siena and the surrounding Tuscany region seeking answers about the future of Italy's third-largest bank.

Details of the M&A Battle

MPS Defensive Moves and Rival Bids

Last week MPS announced two simultaneous bids, totalling about €34 billion ($39.7 billion), on rival Banco BPM and wealth manager Banca Generali in a defensive move against a hostile takeover approach launched in June by market leader Intesa Sanpaolo.

Under Intesa's plan, MPS would be broken-up.

Treasury's Stake and Sale Freeze

"The minister told us the (Treasury) stake would be frozen until the (M&A) phase is over," Agnese Carletti, president of the Siena province, told Reuters after Tuesday's meeting.

Tuscany's regional president Eugenio Giani relayed the same comments by Giorgetti, and the minister's words were confirmed to Reuters by a Treasury source.

The Treasury was planning to sell its remaining shares in MPS via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB), but froze the process to avoid influencing the ongoing M&A battle, the source said, confirming a Reuters report early this month.

Upcoming Shareholders' Meeting and Next Steps

Key Dates and Treasury Assessment

MPS will hold a shareholders' meeting on October 29 to approve its bids for Banco BPM and Banca Generali.

On that occasion the Treasury will assess its position, Giorgetti told the local politicians, Carletti said.

Intesa's bid for MPS is expected to be launched as early as the end of September.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8568 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Silvia Ognibene in Florence; writing by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The Treasury is holding off on an accelerated bookbuilding sale of its 4.86% MPS stake to avoid influencing the ongoing M&A conflict. (adnkronos.com)
  • MPS has launched roughly €34 billion in bids for Banco BPM and Banca Generali as a defensive measure, while Intesa Sanpaolo's all‑cash-and-share takeover bid could arrive by late September. (group.intesasanpaolo.com)
  • The Treasury will assess its position at MPS’s shareholders’ meeting on October 29, after the M&A process concludes. (zonebourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy not selling its stake in MPS right now?
The Treasury will not sell its 4.8% stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena until the ongoing M&A battle for control of the bank is concluded.
Who has launched a takeover bid for MPS?
Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a hostile takeover approach for MPS.
What defensive moves has MPS made against the takeover?
MPS announced simultaneous bids totaling about €34 billion for Banco BPM and Banca Generali as a defensive move.
When will the Treasury reassess the MPS stake sale?
The Treasury will assess its position at MPS’s shareholders' meeting scheduled for October 29.
What was the Treasury's initial plan for its MPS shares?
The Treasury planned to sell its remaining shares in MPS via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, but froze the process due to the ongoing M&A battle.

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