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Siemens Energy to divest industrial unit in bid to focus on gas turbines, grids - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Siemens Energy to divest industrial unit in bid to focus on gas turbines, grids

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Siemens Energy Sells Industrial Unit to Refocus on Gas Turbines and Grid Tech

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

Siemens Energy's Strategic Shift and Business Realignment

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy plans to sell most of its division supplying industrial customers, it said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at sharpening the supplier of power equipment's focus on the booming utility sector.

Transformation of Industry (ToI) Business Unit Overview

Siemens Energy's Transformation of Industry (ToI) business unit - which among other products makes steam turbines and electrolysers - accounted for €5.7 billion ($6.7 billion), or 15%, of group sales last year, with a profit margin of 11%.

Focus on Utility Sector and High-Margin Divisions

The announcement confirms the company's efforts to simplify its set-up, which is mostly focused on customers requiring components to produce electricity, including gas turbines and grid equipment.

Those divisions have higher profit margins than ToI, benefiting from an increased demand for generation capacity and network equipment to power data centres needed for artificial intelligence technology.

CEO Insights and Rationale Behind the Move

CEO Christian Bruch previously said that ToI faced different demand cycles than Siemens Energy's other divisions and was in competition with them for limited investments, arguments that are often made when it comes to spinning off of businesses.

"If we don't change our structure, we limit what Transformation of Industry can achieve," Bruch said in a statement, adding the group's focus was on its divisions offering higher returns.

Future Prospects for ToI and Industry Trends

Siemens Energy said it could bring in external investors for ToI and also flagged a "potential capital markets transaction", adding it would retain a minority stake.

The plans around ToI - which employs around 17,000, or around 17% of Siemens Energy's total staff - come as other industrial firms also seek ways to streamline, including Thyssenkrupp which is seeking to spin off its materials trading unit.

Supervisory Board Discussions and Sector Impact

Sources told Reuters in early August that the group's supervisory board would discuss the plans for ToI, which supplies the oil and gas, chemicals, paper, cement and maritime sectors, this week.

($1 = 0.8570 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • ToI accounted for €5.7 bn in sales last year (c.15% of group) with ~11% profit margin, but demand cycles differ from higher‑margin divisions like Gas Services and Grid Technologies (sa.marketscreener.com).
  • Siemens Energy plans to retain a minority stake while preparing a standalone structure for ToI, exploring options including external investors or capital markets transaction (tradingview.com).
  • Goldman Sachs is advising on the potential deal, with interest from private equity groups such as CVC, EQT, Bain, Brookfield and KKR; the valuation could exceed €10 bn (handelsblatt.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Siemens Energy selling its industrial division?
Siemens Energy is divesting its industrial division to focus on higher-margin sectors like gas turbines and grid equipment, driven by rising utility demand.
What is the Transformation of Industry (ToI) business unit?
The ToI unit supplies industrial customers with products such as steam turbines and electrolysers and represented about 15% of Siemens Energy sales last year.
Will Siemens Energy retain any stake in the divested unit?
Siemens Energy plans to keep a minority stake in the divested ToI unit and may bring in external investors or conduct a capital markets transaction.
How does this move impact Siemens Energy's overall strategy?
The divestment sharpens Siemens Energy's focus on supplying equipment for electricity generation and grids, which have higher profit margins and growing demand.
What sectors does the ToI unit currently serve?
The ToI unit serves the oil and gas, chemicals, paper, cement, and maritime sectors.

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