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FTSE indexes climb as housing plan boosts builders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE indexes climb as housing plan boosts builders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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FTSE Indexes Rise as UK Unveils £10bn Housing Boost; Builders Lead Gains

Market Overview and Key Developments

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The main UK stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, as housebuilders were lifted by the British government's plans to spend £10 billion on lower-cost housing, while investors awaited key events later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% to 10,880.17 points by 1114 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.6% to 24,866.99 points.

Government Housing Plan Spurs Builder Rally

• Britain set out plans to spend £10 billion ($13.6 billion) on lower-cost housing for renters, with a focus on London. Around 60% of homes delivered through the funding would be for social rent, a subsidised cheaper form of rent that can be built by local councils or housing associations.

Impact on Homebuilders

• The homebuilders index rose 1.9% after the announcement. Vistry <VTYV.L> jumped 15.6%, leading gains in the midcap index, after it received initial funding of £350 million ($477.19 million) to deliver over 3,000 affordable homes as part of the plan.

Sector Performance

Energy Majors Under Pressure

• Meanwhile, shares of energy majors BP and Shell dipped as oil prices fell more than 3%, with traders shrugging off the latest U.S. sanctions campaign against Iran, viewing the economic pressure as posing less risk to oil supplies than a military escalation. [O/R]

Geopolitical Tensions

• Iran pledged to fight back against expanded U.S. sanctions aimed at isolating its economy.

Gold Miners Retreat

• Gold miners Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining fell about 1% after gold prices pulled back from recent highs as investor focus shifted to the upcoming U.S. inflation data as well as a speech later this week by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole summit. [GOL/]

Other Notable Movers

• Investors are also closely watching chipmaker Nvidia's earnings due Wednesday, viewed as a major test of the AI rally, amid concerns about whether the chipmaker can meet Wall Street's lofty expectations.

• Shares of Melrose Industries rose 9.7% after the GKN Aerospace owner said it was targeting September 28 to resume full production at its Garden Grove facility and pay up to $100 million to settle damage claims from a May incident involving an overheating chemical tank.

Additional Information

£1 = $1.36

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 gained 0.2% to 10,880.17 and FTSE 250 rose 0.6% to 24,866.99 on Tuesday Aug 25 2026.
  • The UK government unveiled a £10 billion wave for lower-cost housing—with about 60% earmarked for social rent—triggering a 1.9% jump in the homebuilders index and a 15% surge in Vistry shares. (lse.co.uk)
  • Investors are monitoring U.S. events: Nvidia earnings (a test for the AI rally), U.S. inflation data, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech, and continued fallout from Middle East tensions affecting energy and gold names.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FTSE indexes climb on Tuesday?
FTSE indexes climbed as housebuilders were lifted by the UK government's £10 billion plan for lower-cost housing, and investors awaited key market events.
Which sectors performed best after the housing plan announcement?
Housebuilders led gains, with the homebuilders index up 1.9%, and Vistry jumping 15.6% following initial funding for affordable homes.
How did energy and mining stocks respond?
Shares of BP and Shell fell over 3% as oil prices declined, and gold miners dropped about 1% due to lower gold prices.
What other major market events were investors watching?
Investors were watching Nvidia's earnings as a test for the AI rally and upcoming speeches by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.
What caused Melrose Industries shares to rise?
Melrose shares rose 9.7% after announcing the resumption of full production and plans to settle damage claims from a previous incident.

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