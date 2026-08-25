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Sweden's ruling coalition trails in poll, but closes gap on centre-left opposition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's ruling coalition trails in poll, but closes gap on centre-left opposition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Sweden’s Ruling Coalition Narrows Gap With Opposition Ahead of Election

Latest Opinion Polls and Election Dynamics

Poll Results Show Narrowing Gap

COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The gap between Sweden's ruling right-wing coalition government and the centre-left opposition parties has narrowed since June ahead of an election for parliament next month, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

The August 11 to 23 survey, published by daily Dagens Nyheter, showed the right-wing coalition's gap to the opposition deceased to 6.8 percentage points, compared with 9.5 percentage points in June.

Key Issues in the Election Campaign

Swedes go to the polls on September 13 and the election campaign focuses on cost of living, security, immigration, crime and energy supply.

Support for Opposition and Government Blocs

Support for the four opposition parties, of which Andersson's Social Democrats is the biggest by far, stood at 52.4%, down from 53.8% in June, but up from the 48.9% they won in the 2022 election, according to the survey of 1,661 voters by pollster Ipsos.

A Demoskop poll published by daily Svenska Dagbladet on August 13 showed support for the four opposition parties was at 50.6%.

Meanwhile, the backing for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's governing bloc, including the closely aligned far-right Sweden Democrats, stood at 45.6%, up from 44.2% in June, but down from the 49.6% they won in the last election four years ago.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Johan Ahlander)

Key Takeaways

  • Ipsos poll (Aug 11–23) finds opposition at 52.4%, government at 45.6%; gap narrowed from 9.5 pts in June to 6.8 pts now. (investing.com)
  • SVT/Verian poll (Aug 3–16) shows centre‑left lead at 53.9% vs 43.9% for ruling bloc— a 10‑point margin, suggesting potential change of government. (currently.att.yahoo.com)
  • Campaign issues include cost of living, security, immigration, crime, and energy supply—consistent priorities across polling narratives. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current gap between Sweden's ruling coalition and the centre-left opposition?
The latest poll shows the gap has narrowed to 6.8 percentage points compared to 9.5 points in June.
Which parties make up the ruling right-wing coalition in Sweden?
The ruling bloc includes Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government and the Sweden Democrats.

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