GBAF Logo
SpaceX's wild ride is just getting started - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

SpaceX's wild ride is just getting started 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Investing

SpaceX's wild ride is just getting started

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Lewis Krauskopf

SpaceX Stock Performance and Market Reactions

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - SpaceX's stock extended its wild ride on Tuesday, briefly falling below its first-day opening price before rebounding on an otherwise weak day for the tech sector – sharpening Wall Street’s focus on the shifting balance between buyers and sellers of the volatile shares.

Volatility Since IPO

Shares of Elon Musk’s rockets-and-AI firm have surged as much as 67% since they started trading on June 12 and fallen 35% from there. But those swings don't represent a fundamental shift in investors’ views on SpaceX’s prospects and valuation, analysts said, given the flood of information that preceded its record $75 billion IPO and the silence that has followed.

Upcoming Catalysts

That could change in coming days. SpaceX’s addition to major indexes and the start of research coverage by major investment banks is likely to fuel more buying, while the expiration of share lockups could drive potential selling, analysts said.

Valuation and Options Activity

The company's high valuation -- it currently trades at a price-to-revenue ratio of about 141 times 2025 revenue -- has not deterred buyers, but options-market activity has grown more defensive, with more investors betting on share declines after an initial bout of bullish bets.

"The options activity has gotten more balanced. It's not as completely euphoric as it was day one," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Some see the June 12 opening price of $150 and the $135 IPO price as potential pain points.

Around 5% to 7% of the stock has been sold short, estimated analytics firm S3 Partners, referencing the practice of borrowing and selling shares with the intent of repurchasing them at a lower price and pocketing the difference.

On Tuesday, shares were up 6% to $164.30 after earlier falling as low as $147.11 amid a broader Nasdaq selloff.

Tech Sector Context

SpaceX’s decline in recent days has accompanied the biggest tech pullback in weeks, with Nvidia dropping back below $5 trillion in market value on Tuesday and hundreds of billions of dollars being knocked off the Nasdaq composite index.

The stock's ups and downs are "not totally unexpected, as volatility is typical in the first weeks of trading after an IPO," said JJ Kinahan, head of retail expansion and alternative investment products at Cboe Global Markets.

He said investor focus will be on the post-IPO normalization and any new company-specific developments, as well as macroeconomic data, including inflation data that could signal future Fed policy moves.

Key Dates and Events

RED-LETTER DAYS

A series of SpaceX events will drive trading in coming days and weeks. Investors said some of the developments are likely to be bullish, such as index additions, but that it’s impossible to say how any of them will affect trading, particularly in a hot market such as for AI-related shares.

Upcoming Milestones
  • SpaceX is expected to be added to Russell indexes as part of FTSE Russell's regular index reconstitution on Friday. That could result in $2.68 billion in inflows from passive investors.
  • June 29: Scheduled 13th flight of SpaceX Starship.
  • July 6: Expected addition to the Nasdaq 100 index.
  • July 7: End of quiet period that limits publication of research by investment banks involved in the IPO.
  • SpaceX's inclusion in ETFs like the Invesco QQQ Trust and iShares Russell 1000 ETF, which are tied to the Nasdaq and Russell indexes.

Options Market Sentiment

Investors' initial rush to get exposure to SpaceX through bullish options bets has given way to more balanced action in that market. Options data show traders ascribing an about 40% probability to the stock trading below $130 by mid-September, according to Susquehanna Financial Group strategist Christopher Jacobson.

While in aggregate SpaceX options still show a slight bullish bias, contracts expiring July through September with strike prices ranging from $125 to $190 show nearly two puts for each open call, according to LSEG data, pointing to defensive positioning. Calls convey the right to buy shares at a fixed price in the future and puts offer the right to sell them.

"I don't think this is unusual given the performance of hot IPOs in the immediate term post offering and the need for hedges surrounding unlock periods," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Capital Market Laboratories, who has been invested in SpaceX since a funding round in 2022.

Share Lockups and Insider Sales

While most newly public companies impose broad restrictions on insider ​sales for roughly six months after listing, SpaceX has created exceptions for some participants ​and plans a phased release of restricted shares tied partly to company performance and stock-price targets. Some shareholders could begin selling stock shortly after SpaceX reports its first quarterly earnings, provided specified conditions are met.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; writing by Colin Barr; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX's IPO on June 12 priced at $135, with shares surging ~19% to close around $161 on debut—valuing the company above $2 trillion. (axios.com)
  • Record options volume followed: over 1.8 million contracts traded on June 16, making it the busiest single‑stock options debut ever and underlining speculative activity. (marketscreener.com)
  • Fast‑track index inclusion—into Russell 1000 and Nasdaq‑100—is set to bring billions of dollars in passive inflows, just as large numbers of locked‑up shares may become sellable, setting up a tug‑of‑war in trading dynamics. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is SpaceX's stock experiencing increased volatility after its IPO?
SpaceX shares have seen big swings due to high investor interest, major index additions, automatic sell orders around IPO price levels, and broader tech sector movements.
What upcoming events may impact SpaceX's stock price?
Key events include SpaceX's addition to FTSE Russell and Nasdaq 100 indexes, the end of the IPO quiet period, the 13th Starship flight, and ETF inclusions.
How are options traders positioning themselves on SpaceX stock?
Options market activity has shifted from euphoric bullish bets to a more balanced stance, with many traders hedging for potential declines below the IPO price.
How will SpaceX's addition to major indexes and ETFs affect its stock?
Index additions are expected to draw passive investor inflows and increase demand for SpaceX shares as index-tracking funds buy the stock on inclusion days.
What is the significance of share lockup expirations for SpaceX?
The expiration of share lockups could trigger additional selling, impacting stock price volatility as restricted shares become available for trading.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
View All Finance Posts