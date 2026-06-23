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Nord Stream 2 pipeline owner sues EU over Russian gas ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Nord Stream 2 Owner Sues EU to Overturn Russian Gas Import Ban

By Kate Abnett

Legal Challenge Against the EU's Russian Gas Ban

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - The owner of the Gazprom-controlled Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is suing the European Union in the bloc's second-highest court, seeking to annul the EU's binding phase-out of gas imports from Russia, a public document showed.

The EU approved a law this year to halt all Russian gas imports by late 2027, severing ties with Europe's former top supplier in response to Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Impact on Nord Stream Pipelines

The ban blocked the prospect of reviving the Nord Stream system - two double pipelines under the Baltic Sea, built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom <GAZP.MM> to deliver 110 billion cubic metres of gas annually to Germany.

Explosion and Accusations

An explosion in August 2022 damaged both structures. Russia has accused ⁠Ukraine of being behind the attack. Kyiv has denied any involvement.

The Lawsuit Details

In a lawsuit brought before the EU's General Court, Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based entity that owns the pipeline of the same name, is seeking to annul the EU ban, arguing that the ban effectively seizes the pipeline. Nord Stream 2 AG is owned by Gazprom.

Claims of Expropriation

"The applicant submits that the regulation effectively deprives it of the opportunity to use its pipeline commercially. That constitutes de facto expropriation without providing for any compensation," the lawsuit said. 

Responses from Parties Involved

Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spokespeople for the European Parliament and the Council of the EU - to which the lawsuit is directed - both declined to comment.

Background on Nord Stream and EU Ban

Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021 but Germany halted the project just before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The pipeline never began operating. Nord Stream 1 had delivered gas to Germany for more than a decade. 

EU Legislative Process

The EU passed its Russian gas ban using a law that required approval from a reinforced majority of EU countries. The move was designed to overcome opposition from Hungary and Slovakia.

Arguments Over Legal Basis

In its lawsuit, Nord Stream 2 AG argued that the Russian gas ban is a sanction-like measure which required all EU countries' approval.

"The choice of an incorrect legal basis renders the regulation null and void," said the lawsuit, which was brought on April 27 and published in the EU's official journal last week.

Current Status and Future Prospects

Only one pipeline of the four, part of Nord Stream 2, remained intact after the explosions. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this month that it could start pumping ⁠gas "tomorrow."

The EU imported around 40% of its gas from Russia before 2022. That dropped to around 13% last year.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, additional reporting by America Hernandez; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Nord Stream 2 AG lodged legal challenge (Case T‑264/26) on April 27, 2026 before the EU General Court, seeking annulment of Regulation (EU) 2026/261, claiming de facto expropriation and incorrect legal basis. (eulawlive.com)
  • EU’s regulation mandates a phased ban: LNG imports end early 2027, pipeline gas phased out by September 30, 2027 (or November 1, 2027 at latest), with penalties for non-compliance and diversification planning required. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • The dispute underscores broader geopolitical stakes: the EU’s move to sever reliance on Russian energy in response to the invasion of Ukraine, versus Gazprom’s attempt to retain value in a stranded asset through legal recourse. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nord Stream 2 AG suing the EU?
Nord Stream 2 AG is suing the EU to annul the bloc's Russian gas ban, arguing it constitutes de facto expropriation of its pipeline without compensation.
What does the EU's Russian gas ban entail?
The EU law mandates a full phase-out of Russian gas imports by late 2027 in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
How did the EU approve the gas import ban?
The EU passed the law with a reinforced majority of member states, overcoming opposition from Hungary and Slovakia.
What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022?
Both pipelines were damaged by explosions in August 2022; only one section of Nord Stream 2 remains intact.
Did the Nord Stream 2 pipeline ever begin operating?
No, Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021 but Germany halted its operation just before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

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