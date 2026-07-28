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Finance

Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Romanian Healthcare Workers Stage Nationwide Strike Over EU-Linked Wage Bill

Overview of the Romanian Healthcare Workers' Strike

By Luiza Ilie

Strike Details and Immediate Impact

BUCHAREST, July 28 (Reuters) - Thousands of Romanian doctors, nurses and other health workers went on an indefinite strike for the first time in a decade on Tuesday, protesting job freezes and a public sector wage bill pending parliamentary approval that is key for the country to tap European Union funds.

The strike involves roughly two-thirds of healthcare workers at 400 hospitals, or most public health units across Romania. Emergency services would be maintained during the strike.

Public Demonstrations

Doctors and nurses gathered outside most large hospitals across Romania, chanting "Justice for healthcare", while dozens of ambulances lined up outside parliament sounding their sirens. 

Main Triggers Behind the Strike

The Public Sector Wage Bill

The main trigger for the strike was a public sector wage bill seeking to unify the pay system across state institutions and eliminate dozens of bonuses and allowances from 2027. 

Union Criticism and Concerns

Unions have sharply criticised the wage bill, arguing that healthcare and education workers would see their overall income reduced.

EU Funding and Legislative Deadlock

It represents a key reform Romania must approve by end-August or risk losing nearly €800 million ($909 million) in EU funds. It is also one of several outstanding bills the country must pass so as not to lose a total of roughly €4.5 billion in EU grants.

Political parties are deadlocked over a new government after a broad pro-European coalition government collapsed three months ago. Parliament must reconvene from summer recess to approve the bills, but parties have yet to agree on the proposed reforms.

Additional Union Grievances

Job Freezes and Staffing Shortages

In addition to the wage bill, unions also criticized job freezes in a healthcare system they estimate has a shortage of 30,000 people.    

State of Romanian Healthcare Infrastructure

Romania has one of the EU's least developed healthcare infrastructures, following years of poor management and corruption scandals in the health system. 

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Around two-thirds of healthcare staff at 400 public hospitals are participating, with emergency services maintained.
  • The wage reform aims to unify pay and cut bonuses from 2027, but unions warn it would reduce total income for health and education workers.
  • Failure to pass the law by end‑August risks losing about €800 million in EU funds, part of roughly €4.5 billion in pending grants tied to multiple reforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Romanian healthcare workers striking?
They are protesting a pending public sector wage bill and job freezes, which could reduce their overall income and affect EU funding.
How many hospitals are affected by the strike?
Roughly two-thirds of healthcare workers at 400 hospitals, or most public health units across Romania, are involved.
What is at risk if Romania does not approve the wage bill?
Romania risks losing nearly €800 million in EU funds and part of a total €4.5 billion in EU grants if the reforms are not approved.
Will emergency healthcare services continue during the strike?
Yes, emergency services will be maintained while the strike is ongoing.
What other issues are unions protesting besides the wage bill?
Unions are also protesting job freezes and the estimated shortage of 30,000 healthcare workers in Romania.

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