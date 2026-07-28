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Russia says it struck at least two Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea and hit the port of Mykolaiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Russia Ukraine Defense

Russia Attacks Ukrainian Ships and Mykolaiv Port Amid Black Sea Escalation

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Maritime and Port Infrastructure

Overview of the Attacks

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces on Tuesday struck at least two Ukrainian vessels, including a bulk carrier delivering military cargo in the Black Sea and a vessel in the port of Mykolaiv, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said it had also targeted the port of Mykolaiv itself.

Details of the Mykolaiv Port Strike

"As a result of strikes using loitering munitions and attack drones, infrastructure facilities at the transhipment complex at the port of Mykolaiv used for the delivery and storage of military cargo, as well as fuel and lubricant tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were hit," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Attack on Cargo Vessel Near Odesa

"In addition, in the strait (11 km east of Odesa), unmanned aerial vehicles struck a dry cargo vessel that was delivering military cargo to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk," it said.

Context of Black Sea Military Escalation

Increased Activity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in recent weeks, with each side attacking dozens of ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia targeted key logistics nodes at Mykolaiv port, including fuel storage and transhipment facilities, aiming to disrupt military supply chains.
  • The strikes are part of an intensified campaign by both sides targeting maritime logistics across the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, affecting civilian and military vessels alike.
  • The ongoing naval escalation threatens global grain export routes and underlines the strategic importance of southern Ukrainian ports amid sustained drone and missile warfare.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Ukrainian vessels did Russia claim to strike in the Black Sea?
Russia claimed to strike at least two Ukrainian vessels, including a bulk carrier with military cargo and another vessel in Mykolaiv port.
What infrastructure was hit at Mykolaiv port?
Russian strikes targeted infrastructure at the transhipment complex and fuel and lubricant tanks in the port of Mykolaiv.
How were the Ukrainian vessels attacked?
The vessels were attacked using loitering munitions, attack drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Black Sea area.
Has Reuters independently verified the Russian claims?
Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the Russian Defence Ministry's claims about the attacks.
Why has conflict in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov increased recently?
Both Russia and Ukraine have increased military activity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, with attacks on dozens of ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels.

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