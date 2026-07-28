Russia Attacks Ukrainian Ships and Mykolaiv Port Amid Black Sea Escalation

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Maritime and Port Infrastructure

Overview of the Attacks

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces on Tuesday struck at least two Ukrainian vessels, including a bulk carrier delivering military cargo in the Black Sea and a vessel in the port of Mykolaiv, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said it had also targeted the port of Mykolaiv itself.

Details of the Mykolaiv Port Strike

"As a result of strikes using loitering munitions and attack drones, infrastructure facilities at the transhipment complex at the port of Mykolaiv used for the delivery and storage of military cargo, as well as fuel and lubricant tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were hit," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Attack on Cargo Vessel Near Odesa

"In addition, in the strait (11 km east of Odesa), unmanned aerial vehicles struck a dry cargo vessel that was delivering military cargo to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk," it said.

Context of Black Sea Military Escalation

Increased Activity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in recent weeks, with each side attacking dozens of ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)