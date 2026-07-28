XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application

XORKETS FX has announced that it has submitted an application to list its shares on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. According to the company, the application was filed on July 27, 2026, and represents an important milestone in its long-term growth strategy. The proposed listing remains subject to the completion of the applicable regulatory review and approval processes.
The company states that its plans to enter the public markets follow a series of investment commitments from institutional investors, which it says have supported the continued development of its technology platform and business operations.
XORKETS FX describes its business as focused on technology-enabled financial services, including algorithmic trading and trade execution solutions. According to the company, the proposed listing is intended to support continued investment in research and development while strengthening its position within the global financial technology sector.
If the listing proceeds, the company says it intends to use the additional capital to further develop its automated trading technologies, expand its operational capabilities, and support growth across international markets. The company also plans to continue investing in research and development, particularly in intelligent trading algorithms, while pursuing collaborations with financial institutions and technology partners where appropriate.
Strategic Priorities Following the Proposed Listing
According to XORKETS FX, becoming a publicly listed company is expected to support several long-term strategic objectives.
The company believes that access to the public capital markets could broaden its financing options and provide greater flexibility to invest in technology, operations, and future growth initiatives.
The company also expects that a successful listing could increase its visibility among clients, business partners, and the wider investment community, while creating additional opportunities to strengthen commercial relationships and expand its market presence.
In addition, XORKETS FX says it intends to explore equity-based incentive programs following a successful listing as part of its broader strategy to attract and retain experienced professionals across the technology and financial services sectors.
The company further states that it is committed to maintaining corporate governance practices consistent with applicable regulatory requirements, including transparent financial reporting and governance processes designed to support accountability and provide clarity for shareholders and other stakeholders.
According to XORKETS FX, the proposed NASDAQ listing forms part of its long-term strategy to support sustainable growth through continued investment in technology, operational development, and sound corporate governance. The company notes that the listing remains subject to the completion of all applicable regulatory and exchange approval requirements.