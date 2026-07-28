GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google

XORKETS FX has announced that it has submitted an application to list its shares on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. According to the company, the application was filed on July 27, 2026, and represents an important milestone in its long-term growth strategy. The proposed listing remains subject to the completion of the applicable regulatory review and approval processes.

The company states that its plans to enter the public markets follow a series of investment commitments from institutional investors, which it says have supported the continued development of its technology platform and business operations.

XORKETS FX describes its business as focused on technology-enabled financial services, including algorithmic trading and trade execution solutions. According to the company, the proposed listing is intended to support continued investment in research and development while strengthening its position within the global financial technology sector.

If the listing proceeds, the company says it intends to use the additional capital to further develop its automated trading technologies, expand its operational capabilities, and support growth across international markets. The company also plans to continue investing in research and development, particularly in intelligent trading algorithms, while pursuing collaborations with financial institutions and technology partners where appropriate.

Strategic Priorities Following the Proposed Listing

According to XORKETS FX, becoming a publicly listed company is expected to support several long-term strategic objectives.

The company believes that access to the public capital markets could broaden its financing options and provide greater flexibility to invest in technology, operations, and future growth initiatives.

The company also expects that a successful listing could increase its visibility among clients, business partners, and the wider investment community, while creating additional opportunities to strengthen commercial relationships and expand its market presence.

In addition, XORKETS FX says it intends to explore equity-based incentive programs following a successful listing as part of its broader strategy to attract and retain experienced professionals across the technology and financial services sectors.

The company further states that it is committed to maintaining corporate governance practices consistent with applicable regulatory requirements, including transparent financial reporting and governance processes designed to support accountability and provide clarity for shareholders and other stakeholders.

According to XORKETS FX, the proposed NASDAQ listing forms part of its long-term strategy to support sustainable growth through continued investment in technology, operational development, and sound corporate governance. The company notes that the listing remains subject to the completion of all applicable regulatory and exchange approval requirements.

Related Articles

Image for Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 

Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 

Image for EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate

EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate

Image for Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France

Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France

Image for GSK beats second-quarter profit estimates, launches $2.52 billion cost savings drive

GSK beats second-quarter profit estimates, launches $2.52 billion cost savings drive

Image for Sterling slips as oil slides, US rate hike bets grow

Sterling slips as oil slides, US rate hike bets grow

Image for GSK to invest £400 million in Britain over 3 years as it ramps up R&D efforts

GSK to invest £400 million in Britain over 3 years as it ramps up R&D efforts

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Fitch warns AI market correction emerging as major global credit risk
Fitch warns AI market correction emerging as major global credit risk
Image for Vespa maker Piaggio pledges higher interim dividend as Q2 core profit jumps
Vespa maker Piaggio pledges higher interim dividend as Q2 core profit jumps
Image for Britain's FTSE indexes climb as consumer earnings boost offsets banks, energy drag
Britain's FTSE indexes climb as consumer earnings boost offsets banks, energy drag
Image for German economy likely showed some resilience to war in Q2, Bundesbank says
German economy likely showed some resilience to war in Q2, Bundesbank says
Image for Engie's First Hydro to upgrade Welsh hydropower plant
Engie's First Hydro to upgrade Welsh hydropower plant
Image for UK's Burnham outlines youth training overhaul as AI reshapes jobs market
UK's Burnham outlines youth training overhaul as AI reshapes jobs market
Image for Soccer-Zidane takes over as new France head coach, French Football Federation says
Soccer-Zidane takes over as new France head coach, French Football Federation says
Image for Italy to use EU SAFE scheme to fund defence spending, foreign minister says
Italy to use EU SAFE scheme to fund defence spending, foreign minister says
Image for Spain's unemployment rate falls to 9.87% in Q2, lowest in 18 years
Spain's unemployment rate falls to 9.87% in Q2, lowest in 18 years
Image for Exclusive-China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools - source
Exclusive-China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools - source
Image for UK's Games Workshop falls as tariff, cost concerns overshadow record profit
UK's Games Workshop falls as tariff, cost concerns overshadow record profit
Image for Dutch grid operator Enexis gets €500 million financing from EIB
Dutch grid operator Enexis gets €500 million financing from EIB
View All Finance Posts