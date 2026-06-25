GBAF Logo
Ghosn says calls for his Nissan return show investor anger over results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ghosn says calls for his Nissan return show investor anger over results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ghosn says calls for his Nissan return show investor anger over results

Investor Frustration and Nissan's Struggles Since Ghosn's Departure

By Samia Nakhoul

BEIRUT, June 25 (Reuters) - Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said calls by some shareholders for his return reflected deep anger over years of failed turnaround plans, accusing the automaker's leadership of squandering value and losing direction since his 2018 ouster.

In an interview with Reuters, Ghosn said investors had "had enough" after three chief executives failed to revive the company. At Nissan's annual meeting on Tuesday, CEO Ivan Espinosa faced shareholder anger and a proposal from at least one investor to bring back the fugitive executive — an effort that failed as shareholders overwhelmingly backed the board.

"It's a reaction with plenty of common sense," Ghosn said. "You can feel the anger and the frustration of the shareholders."

Shareholder Sentiment and Company Performance

'THEY JUST MISS THE GLORY TIMES'

Ghosn led Nissan for nearly two decades and has lived in Lebanon since fleeing Japan in late 2019. He was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges at the time, which he denies, saying he was the victim of a plot by Nissan executives and Japanese officials.

He cited Nissan's plunging share price, shrinking sales, plant closures and job cuts as evidence of what he described as management failure.

Ghosn was widely credited with bringing Nissan back from the brink after a 1999 bailout by France's Renault. He became a national figure in Japan and one of the world's best-known executives, though that legacy was later tarnished by multiple allegations of financial misconduct.

"Look at the facts; they are dismal," he said, pointing to an 80% fall in Nissan's share price since 2018, a drop in annual sales to about 3 million vehicles from over 5 million, and the company's weakening financial position.

Nissan's Response and Industry Challenges

In response to Reuters questions about Ghosn's comments, Nissan said it did not comment on "speculative remarks". It said it was making steady progress in its turnaround plan, had delivered an operating profit in the last financial year and continued to have strong liquidity.

Other major automakers including Volkswagen and Stellantis have also struggled in recent years with the shift to electrification and competition from lower-cost Chinese rivals.

Analysts and Nissan insiders have said Ghosn focused too heavily on sales volumes rather than profitability, leaving Nissan reliant on lower prices and damaging its brand.

Espinosa has focused on boosting value, aiming to raise profit per vehicle even as Nissan sells fewer cars.

"They just miss the glory times of Nissan," said Macquarie analyst James Hong of the shareholder proposal. "I'm not sure it makes much economic sense or if it's a realistic suggestion." He added the industry had changed considerably since Ghosn's era.

Leadership, Strategy, and the Path Forward

OVERLY DEFENSIVE

Ghosn said Nissan had drifted into slow decision-making and an overly defensive strategy, retreating from markets instead of confronting intensifying competition.

Asked whether he would consider advising Nissan again if circumstances changed, Ghosn said advice would not be enough.

"The only job to save the company is a CEO job," he said. "It has to be somebody who is really the decision-maker. There is an emergency in Nissan, and tough decisions have to be made.”

"If there is one person or one profile today who can make it happen, it's mine," he said. "I'm not saying it because I’m arrogant. I'm saying it because of the facts. I've done it already once. I know the company from all the angles."

Ghosn warned that unless Nissan changed course, it risked becoming a small affiliate of a larger company, most likely a Chinese one.

He compared Nissan's position to the crisis before Renault's 1999 rescue — "but with less hope."

Ghosn's Reflections and Regrets

Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, said he regretted accepting another term leading Renault in 2018 and should have retired after achieving his objectives with the alliance.

"This was a big mistake."

(Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo. Writing by Samia Nakhoul. Editing by David Dolan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ghosn frames investor sentiment as a reaction to three unsuccessful CEOs since 2018, pointing to an 80% fall in Nissan's share price and drop in global sales from ~5.8 m in 2017 to ~3.35 m in 2024 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • He argues Nissan has drifted into passive, defensive strategy, contrasting his past aggressive turnaround approach, and warns of risk of becoming a subsidiary of a larger company (m.investing.com).
  • Analysts say while shareholders long for the Ghosn era, market conditions have changed: volume-led strategies under Ghosn left excess capacity and diluted brand; current CEO Ivan Espinosa is prioritizing profitability over volume (japantimes.co.jp).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors calling for Carlos Ghosn’s return to Nissan?
Investors are frustrated with Nissan's weak results, failed turnaround plans, declining share price, and lack of direction since Ghosn's 2018 ouster.
What criticisms did Carlos Ghosn make about Nissan’s current leadership?
Ghosn accused current leadership of poor management, slow decision-making, and an overly defensive strategy that squandered value and led to plant closures and job cuts.
How has Nissan performed since Ghosn’s departure?
Nissan has seen an 80% drop in share price, declining annual sales from over 5 million to about 3 million vehicles, and a weakening financial position.
Did the recent shareholder proposal to bring back Ghosn succeed?
No, the shareholder proposal to bring back Carlos Ghosn as CEO did not succeed, as the board was overwhelmingly backed by shareholders at the annual meeting.
What does Carlos Ghosn believe is needed for Nissan to recover?
Ghosn believes only a decisive CEO with a proven track record can make the tough decisions required, and he claims to be the best fit for the role due to his past success.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
View All Finance Posts