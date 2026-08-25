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BNP Paribas receives Saudi regional headquarters licence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BNP Paribas receives Saudi regional headquarters licence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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BNP Paribas Receives Saudi Regional Headquarters Licence, Expands in Riyadh

BNP Paribas Expands Regional Operations in Saudi Arabia

Regional Headquarters Licence Granted

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas has received a regional headquarters licence in Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, as France's biggest bank joins other international companies expanding their presence in the kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia's Push for Multinational Headquarters

Positioning Riyadh as a Financial Hub

Saudi Arabia has pushed multinational ​companies to relocate their regional headquarters to Riyadh in recent years as part of efforts to position the capital as a leading financial hub in the Gulf along with Dubai and Abu Dhabi in neighbouring United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Impact on State Contracts

The ​government has said companies without a Riyadh headquarters risk losing ​access to state contracts.

Key Meeting and Announcement Details

Paris Meeting Between Officials

The licence was announced during a Paris meeting between Saudi Arabia's investment minister, Fahd bin Abduljalil al Saif, and BNP Chairman Jean Lemierre, SPA added.

BNP Paribas in the Middle East

Regional Presence

BNP's presence in the Middle East includes offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Federico MaccioniEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • BNP Paribas joins over 600 international firms securing RHQ status in Riyadh, signaling growing confidence in the kingdom’s business ecosystem (saudimarketresearchconsulting.com)
  • Saudi Arabia enforces RHQ-based procurement rules since January 1, 2024: companies without a Riyadh HQ risk being ineligible for government contracts (dgagroup.com)
  • Despite the mandate, over 700 multinationals relocated by early 2026, and exemptions for small or specialized contracts offer flexibility (arabnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What licence did BNP Paribas receive in Saudi Arabia?
BNP Paribas received a regional headquarters licence in Saudi Arabia.
Why are multinational companies relocating headquarters to Riyadh?
Saudi Arabia is encouraging multinationals to relocate to Riyadh to position the city as a leading Gulf financial hub, with incentives tied to access to state contracts.
Which other Gulf cities compete with Riyadh as financial hubs?
Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates also compete as leading financial hubs in the Gulf.
What is BNP Paribas' presence in the Middle East?
BNP Paribas has offices in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

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