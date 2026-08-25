US CIA Director John Ratcliffe Holds Confidential Meetings in Moscow

Overview of CIA Director's Visit to Moscow

Background of the Visit

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Russia to attended meetings in Moscow on Tuesday, U.S. media outlets reported citing unnamed sources.

Media Coverage and Sources

CBS News and Axios both reported the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's former director of national intelligence who now runs the nation's spy agency. The outlets did not say who Ratcliffe was meeting with or what the talks are expected to cover.

Official Responses

Representatives for the CIA did not be immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports, while Representatives for the Kremlin could not be immediately reached.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Jonathan Landay; writing by Susan Heavey)