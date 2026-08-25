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Headlines

US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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US CIA Director John Ratcliffe Holds Confidential Meetings in Moscow

Overview of CIA Director's Visit to Moscow

Background of the Visit

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Russia to attended meetings in Moscow on Tuesday, U.S. media outlets reported citing unnamed sources.

Media Coverage and Sources

CBS News and Axios both reported the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's former director of national intelligence who now runs the nation's spy agency. The outlets did not say who Ratcliffe was meeting with or what the talks are expected to cover.

Official Responses

Representatives for the CIA did not be immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports, while Representatives for the Kremlin could not be immediately reached.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Jonathan Landay; writing by Susan Heavey)

Key Takeaways

  • This visit follows last year’s first phone call in over two years between Ratcliffe and Russia’s SVR chief, Sergei Naryshkin, who agreed to maintain regular contact to ease U.S.‑Russia tensions (cbsnews.com).
  • Ratcliffe recently led diplomatic outreach in Havana in May 2026, signaling broader efforts to reengage U.S. intelligence diplomacy with foreign counterparts (bloomberg.com).
  • The context of rising geopolitical tensions—including over Ukraine—makes this visit notable, though details on meeting participants or agenda remain undisclosed as of August 25, 2026.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited Russia from the US?
US CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Russia for meetings in Moscow.
When did the US spy chief travel to Moscow?
John Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow on Tuesday, August 25.
What was the purpose of the CIA Director's visit to Russia?
The specific purpose and topics of the meetings were not disclosed in media reports.
Was there any official comment from the CIA or Kremlin?
Representatives for both the CIA and the Kremlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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