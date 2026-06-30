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Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Schneider Electric to Acquire AI Software Firm Cognite for $3.1 Billion

Schneider Electric's Strategic Acquisition of Cognite

Acquisition Details and Financial Terms

June 30 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to acquire Cognite Holding, a privately held provider of AI software and industrial data.

The French multinational said it would pay $3.1 billion for the whole of Cognite in an all-cash deal.  

Integration with AVEVA

The company would be integrated into Schneider's industrial software business, AVEVA, with completion of the transaction expected in the coming quarters.

Cognite's Financial Performance and Workforce

Cognite generated more than $170 million in revenue in 2025 and employs around 800 people worldwide, Schneider added in a statement. 

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The $3.1 billion all‑cash acquisition strengthens Schneider Electric’s AVEVA platform and positions it at the forefront of industrial AI intelligence. (webdisclosure.com)
  • Cognite delivered over $170 million in revenue in 2025, achieved 36% year‑on‑year ARR bookings growth, over 800 employees globally, and rapid Atlas AI adoption. (morningstar.com)
  • Aker ASA, Cognite’s original owner, realizes a significant return—approximately $1.48 billion—marking one of Norway’s largest software and AI exits. (e24.no)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is Schneider Electric acquiring?
Schneider Electric is acquiring Cognite Holding, a privately held AI software and industrial data provider.
How much is Schneider Electric paying for Cognite?
Schneider Electric is paying $3.1 billion for Cognite in an all-cash deal.
When is the acquisition of Cognite by Schneider Electric expected to close?
The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming quarters.
How will Cognite be integrated after the acquisition?
Cognite will be incorporated into Schneider Electric's industrial software business, AVEVA.
How much revenue did Cognite generate in 2025?
Cognite generated more than $170 million in revenue in 2025.

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