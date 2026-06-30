Schneider Electric to Acquire AI Software Firm Cognite for $3.1 Billion
Schneider Electric's Strategic Acquisition of Cognite
Acquisition Details and Financial Terms
June 30 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to acquire Cognite Holding, a privately held provider of AI software and industrial data.
The French multinational said it would pay $3.1 billion for the whole of Cognite in an all-cash deal.
Integration with AVEVA
The company would be integrated into Schneider's industrial software business, AVEVA, with completion of the transaction expected in the coming quarters.
Cognite's Financial Performance and Workforce
Cognite generated more than $170 million in revenue in 2025 and employs around 800 people worldwide, Schneider added in a statement.
(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster. Editing by Mark Potter)