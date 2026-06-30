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Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Pirelli Unveils $1.2 Billion Plan to Boost US Tyre Production and Capacity

Pirelli's Strategic Investment in the United States

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli on Tuesday said it had a multi-year investment plan for the United States worth around $1 billion to $1.2 billion and aimed at increasing production capacity in the country, including of its so-called Cyber Tyres.

Pirelli said its new board was informed of the investment plan for the U.S., which will be submitted for approval at an upcoming meeting.

Expansion of Cyber Tyre Production

• Pirelli in May said it would start producing Cyber Tyres at its U.S. plant in Rome, Georgia

Government Intervention and Shareholder Dynamics

• The announcement came after the Italian government intervened to curb the powers of Pirelli's Chinese investor Sinochem because of the risks posed to the premium tyremaker's business ambitions in the United States

Cyber Tyre Technology Overview

• Cyber Tyre technology combines sensors embedded in tyres with software able to transmit real-time data to vehicles

Board Restructuring and Shareholder Influence

• As part of limitations set by the Italian government, Pirelli's shareholders last week appointed a new board dominated by its Italian investor Camfin

• Camfin is the vehicle of Marco Tronchetti Provera, the Italian businessman who has led the Milan-based group since 1992. It holds a 26.2% stake in the group

• Sinochem, which holds a 34.1% stake, secured the election of just three representatives on to the 15-member Pirelli board

Leadership Appointments

• Pirelli's board on Tuesday confirmed Andrea Casaluci as CEO, while Tronchetti Provera was appointed as executive chairman, after holding the executive vice chairman position for the past three years.

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Pirelli’s Rome, Georgia facility will begin manufacturing its innovative Cyber Tyres—tyres embedded with sensors and software for real‑time vehicle data—as part of a strategic U.S. capacity expansion. (press.pirelli.com)
  • The investment plan, estimated at $1 billion to $1.2 billion, is pending board approval and aims to significantly strengthen Pirelli’s manufacturing footprint in the U.S. market. (corriere.it)
  • The expansion follows Italy’s use of ‘golden powers’ to limit influence from Chinese investor Sinochem, rebalancing board control toward Italian investor Camfin and securing strategic autonomy for U.S. operations. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Pirelli's planned investment in the United States?
Pirelli plans investments worth around $1 billion to $1.2 billion in the United States to expand its production capacity.
What technology will Pirelli produce at its US plant?
Pirelli will start producing its advanced Cyber Tyres, which feature embedded sensors and real-time vehicle data transmission.
Where will Pirelli manufacture Cyber Tyres in the United States?
Production of Cyber Tyres will take place at Pirelli's plant in Rome, Georgia.
Who currently holds key leadership positions at Pirelli?
Andrea Casaluci was confirmed as CEO, and Marco Tronchetti Provera was appointed as executive chairman.
Why did the Italian government intervene in Pirelli's business?
The Italian government intervened to limit Sinochem's influence due to perceived risks to Pirelli's US business ambitions.

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