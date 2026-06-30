GBAF Logo
Stellantis expects to make decision on South African plant in coming months - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Stellantis expects to make decision on South African plant in coming months

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Stellantis to Finalize Decision on South African Plant in Coming Months

Stellantis' Manufacturing Plans and Market Dynamics in South Africa

By Nqobile Dludla

Stellantis' Proposed Plant in Eastern Cape

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - Stellantis is still reviewing plans for a proposed manufacturing plant in South Africa's Eastern Cape province and expects to make a decision in the coming months, the company's local manager said on Tuesday.

The automaker announced plans in 2023 to build a greenfield factory in the coastal city of Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, its first plant in South Africa, with the original intention of producing only the Peugeot Landtrek pickup truck.

The plant was originally due to be completed last year, but the plans are being reworked to support multiple models as export economics and consumer preferences change.

Project Delays and Strategic Pause

"We certainly have not stopped that process. We put it on pause," South Africa managing director Mike Whitfield told reporters at a press conference outlining the Middle East and Africa section of the group's €60 billion ($68.47 billion) global strategy unveiled in May.

"We've seen the market changing significantly with the advent of Asian players, the buy down to below 400,000 rand ($24,399)," Whitfield said.

"I think three and a half years ago... 94% of all pickups sold here in Africa were effectively made here. Now it's down to 70-something."

Whitfield said the company expects to clarify the next steps for the plant within months.

Impact of Lower-Cost Chinese Vehicles

Market Shifts and Competitive Pressures

LOWER-COST CHINESE VEHICLES HITTING THE MARKET

The review comes as the South African market is reshaped by a rapid influx of lower-cost vehicles from China such as Chery and other Asian producers, forcing global carmakers to rethink production strategies and pricing.

Potential Partnerships and Import Strategies

Asked whether Stellantis, which has existing partnerships in Europe with Chinese automakers Leapmotor and Dongfeng, would be open to sharing its planned South Africa plant with other Chinese firms, Whitfield said attention was "very much focused on ourselves".

However, the company will increase import sourcing for the country from Asia, including China, he said.

"The Chinese have done a superb job. You can't take that away from them, and to be competitive, we need to source with the same degree of competitiveness," he said.

Regional Production and Future Outlook

In the Middle East and Africa region, plants in Morocco and Turkey are among the most competitive in Stellantis.

It sees untapped potential further south in the region, where it will complement local production and current regional offering with SUVs and pickups sourced at "best benchmark costs" from Asia, Samir Cherfan, chief operating officer for the Middle East & Africa, said.

Financial Context

($1 = 16.3712 rand)

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The South African greenfield plant remains under review—not cancelled—with Stellantis revising its business case to include more models beyond the Peugeot Landtrek pickup (freightnews.co.za).
  • Initial investment of ~R3 billion (~$165 million) in Coega IDZ, but construction halted since early works in 2024; decision timeline likely by end of June or in the coming months (engineeringnews.co.za).
  • Stellantis aims to respond to lower-cost Chinese entrants by broadening product lineup and increasing import sourcing from Asia while not sharing the plant with third parties (engineeringnews.co.za).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision is Stellantis expected to make regarding its South African plant?
Stellantis expects to decide in the coming months whether to proceed with a manufacturing plant in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Why was the original Stellantis plant plan delayed?
The original plan was paused to rework the project, supporting multiple models due to changing export economics and consumer preferences.
Will Stellantis share its planned South Africa plant with other automakers?
Currently, Stellantis is focused on its own plans and is not considering sharing the plant with other Chinese firms.
How are lower-cost vehicles affecting the South African market?
The influx of low-cost vehicles from China is reshaping the market, forcing global carmakers to reconsider production and pricing strategies.
What vehicles was the Stellantis plant originally planned to produce?
The planned Stellantis plant was originally intended to produce the Peugeot Landtrek pickup truck for the South African market.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion

Schneider Electric to buy AI software firm Cognite for $3.1 billion

Image for Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity

Pirelli plans investments worth up to $1.2 billion to expand US capacity

Image for Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager

Italy's Hodli says it has approval to be country's first crypto asset manager

Image for BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates

BoE's Bailey sees no rush to act on interest rates

Image for Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim

Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim

Image for Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall

Nestle: Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Autonomous driving firm Autobrains eyes robotaxi growth in Europe, CEO says
Autonomous driving firm Autobrains eyes robotaxi growth in Europe, CEO says
Image for German regulator moves to curb Deutsche Bahn dominance on key rail routes
German regulator moves to curb Deutsche Bahn dominance on key rail routes
Image for BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants
BMW completes $1.7 billion investment in EV production at U.S. plants
Image for Iran war and AI boom drive wild ride on global markets
Iran war and AI boom drive wild ride on global markets
Image for BP's deputy CEO, head of trading Carol Howle to retire, company says
BP's deputy CEO, head of trading Carol Howle to retire, company says
Image for Exclusive-Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026
Exclusive-Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026
Image for Irish regulator reconsidering TikTok data-transfer ban after court ruling
Irish regulator reconsidering TikTok data-transfer ban after court ruling
Image for Inflation cools in biggest euro economies, easing rate hike urgency
Inflation cools in biggest euro economies, easing rate hike urgency
Image for Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Image for Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows
Image for EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying
EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying
Image for BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt
BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt
View All Finance Posts