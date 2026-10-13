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Slovakia to connect Mochovce nuclear power plant's fourth unit as ramp-up continues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slovakia to connect Mochovce nuclear power plant's fourth unit as ramp-up continues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Slovakia Connects Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant’s Fourth Unit to Grid

Milestone in Slovakia's Nuclear Energy Expansion

Introduction and Key Announcement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Slovakia will connect the fourth unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant for the first time on Tuesday, taking a further step towards it becoming fully operational, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

Details of the Mochovce Fourth Unit

Operational Timeline and Capacity

• Slovenske Elektrarne, which operates the Mochovce plant, has said the new 471-megawatt unit should be fully operational by year-end

• It began powering up the unit in September in a process that gradually increases reactor power

Grid Synchronisation Process

• With reactor power having reached 20%, the turbine generators can be synchronised with the Slovak electricity system, allowing the first megawatt-hours of electricity to flow into the grid

• "This very evening, we will witness the so-called synchronisation of this unit with the grid," Fico said at a nuclear energy forum. "Once operational, Slovakia will gain another stable (energy) source"

Significance for Slovakia's Energy Sector

• The unit will be the last to come online at the country's second nuclear plant, after the third unit was connected to the grid in 2023

• Slovenske Elektrarne is majority owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EPH group, and the Slovak state has a 34% stake that it has expressed interest in increasing

• The company said previously that after the new unit goes into operation, nuclear power would cover 77.5% of Slovakia's demand, ahead of European leader France in percentage terms

Future Nuclear Developments

Plans for a New Power Plant

• The Slovak government is separately planning to build a larger, 1,200-MW power plant under state leadership

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Unit 4 of Mochovce (471 MW) is being connected to the grid on October 13, 2026, beginning synchronisation as reactor power reached 20 %.
  • Once fully operational by year‑end, nuclear generation will provide about 77.5 % of Slovakia’s electricity, surpassing France and enabling net exports.
  • Slovenské elektrárne is majority‑owned by EPH via Slovak Power Holding (66 %), with the Slovak state holding 34 % and expressing interest in raising its stake.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the fourth unit of Mochovce nuclear power plant be connected?
The fourth unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant will be connected for the first time on Tuesday, October 17.
How much energy will the new Mochovce unit generate?
The new unit will provide 471 megawatts and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.
Who operates the Mochovce nuclear power plant?
The Mochovce nuclear power plant is operated by Slovenske Elektrarne, majority-owned by the EPH group, with the Slovak state holding a 34% stake.
What percentage of Slovakia's energy demand will nuclear power cover after activation?
After the new unit becomes operational, nuclear power will cover 77.5% of Slovakia's electricity demand.
Is there a plan for more nuclear power plants in Slovakia?
Yes, the Slovak government is planning to build a larger, 1,200-MW nuclear power plant under state leadership.

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