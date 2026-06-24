Saudi PIF seeks EU subsidy approval for $55 billion EA deal, decision by July 30

Overview of the Saudi PIF and Electronic Arts Acquisition

EU Subsidy Approval Sought for Major Acquisition

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - A group of investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has sought EU subsidy approval for its $55 billion acquisition of videogame developer Electronic Arts, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

Separate Review Under EU Merger Rules

The deal is also being reviewed separately under the bloc's merger rules.

Commission's Assessment and Regulatory Framework

The Commission, which will assess the deal under its Foreign Subsidies Regulations aimed at preventing unfair non-EU subsidies to companies looking to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc ​or taking ​part ⁠in public tenders, set a July 30 deadline for its decision.

Possible Outcomes of the EU Review

The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal unconditionally after its preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)