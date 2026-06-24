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Saudis seek EU subsidy approval for $55 billion EA deal, decision by July 30 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saudis seek EU subsidy approval for $55 billion EA deal, decision by July 30

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Saudi PIF seeks EU subsidy approval for $55 billion EA deal, decision by July 30

Overview of the Saudi PIF and Electronic Arts Acquisition

EU Subsidy Approval Sought for Major Acquisition

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - A group of investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has sought EU subsidy approval for its $55 billion acquisition of videogame developer Electronic Arts, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

Separate Review Under EU Merger Rules

The deal is also being reviewed separately under the bloc's merger rules.

Commission's Assessment and Regulatory Framework

The Commission, which will assess the deal under its Foreign Subsidies Regulations aimed at preventing unfair non-EU subsidies to companies looking to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc ​or taking ​part ⁠in public tenders, set a July 30 deadline for its decision.

Possible Outcomes of the EU Review

The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal unconditionally after its preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, seeks EU approval under both merger and Foreign Subsidies rules for its $55 billion EA takeover (boursorama.com)
  • The EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation, effective since July 2023, empowers the Commission to examine non‑EU financial contributions that distort competition, with the power to open in‑depth investigations (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The EU Commission has set July 30 as the deadline to either green‑light the deal or initiate a full‑scale investigation under its subsidy and antitrust frameworks (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is seeking EU subsidy approval for the Electronic Arts acquisition?
A group of investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is seeking EU subsidy approval for the $55 billion Electronic Arts acquisition.
What regulations are being applied to the Electronic Arts deal?
The deal is being reviewed under the European Commission's Foreign Subsidies Regulations and the bloc's merger rules.
When will the EU make a decision on the EA acquisition deal?
The European Commission has set a July 30 deadline to decide on the $55 billion Electronic Arts acquisition.
What could happen after the preliminary review by the European Commission?
The Commission can either clear the deal unconditionally or open a full-scale investigation if there are serious concerns.

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