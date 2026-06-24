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Berlusconi heirs sell Sardinian party palace to Qatari sheikh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlusconi heirs sell Sardinian party palace to Qatari sheikh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Berlusconi's Villa Certosa Sold to Qatari Sheikh in €350 Million Deal

Villa Certosa Sale: Details, History, and Legacy

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi's heirs have agreed to sell the former Italian prime minister's luxury Sardinian retreat, Villa Certosa, to a company linked to Qatar's ruling family, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The Buyer and the Deal

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani's Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd paid some €350 million ($395 million) for the sprawling estate on Sardinia's exclusive Costa Smeralda, local media reported.

Fininvest, the Berlusconi family holding, confirmed that one of its companies had "accepted a binding offer from a foreign entity for the sale of Villa Certosa", without giving further details.

Neither al Thani nor the Luxembourg-registered Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd could be immediately reached for comment.

Berlusconi's Legacy at Villa Certosa

Political, Media, and Social Influence

Berlusconi, who died in 2023, blurred politics, media, business and private excess. He hosted his famous "bunga bunga" parties at Villa Certosa, with an array of young women flown in for the events.

Famous Guests and Unique Features

Extravagant Amenities

The property is spread across roughly 120 hectares (300 acres) with views across the Mediterranean. It includes the main villa and outbuildings with around 126 rooms, swimming pools, an amphitheatre, a vast cactus collection, and a mock volcano that erupts on command. It also has a James Bond-style underground grotto where small boats can dock discreetly out of sight.

Notable Visitors

Berlusconi used the villa to entertain presidents, prime ministers, billionaires and celebrities. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited, and his two teenage daughters were reported to have spent the summer there in 2002.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also vacationed there with his wife, Cherie.

In 2009, Spanish daily El País published photographs taken at the estate, including a nude image of former Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek near one of the pools.

The Broader Context of the Sale

The sale follows a broader effort by Berlusconi's five children to rationalise parts of the vast property portfolio that he left after his death. Villa Certosa was repeatedly reported to be close to being sold over the years, with possible buyers at different times said to include Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Saudi investors. 

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Villa Certosa, the iconic and extravagant Sardinian estate, has been sold to Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd, linked to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, for approximately €350 million.
  • The sale reflects a broader estate consolidation strategy by Berlusconi’s heirs to streamline and rationalize the late prime minister’s vast real estate holdings.
  • The property’s legacy—known for its opulent features like artificial volcano, secret grotto, amphitheatre and political controversies—underscores its symbolic as well as financial value.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who purchased Villa Certosa from Berlusconi's heirs?
A company linked to Qatar's ruling family, Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd, purchased Villa Certosa.
How much was Villa Certosa sold for?
Villa Certosa was sold for approximately €350 million ($395 million).
What special features does Villa Certosa have?
The estate features 126 rooms, swimming pools, an amphitheatre, a cactus collection, a mock volcano, and an underground grotto.
Why are Berlusconi's heirs selling the property?
The sale is part of a broader effort by Berlusconi's five children to rationalise parts of his vast property portfolio.
Which famous guests visited Villa Certosa?
Notable guests include Russian President Vladimir Putin and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

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