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Sanofi avoids fine as EU accepts offer to stop disparaging rival vaccine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sanofi avoids fine as EU accepts offer to stop disparaging rival vaccine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Sanofi Evades EU Fine by Ending Rival Vaccine Disparagement Practices

Sanofi's Response to EU Antitrust Investigation

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Investigation

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has staved off a potential hefty fine after European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday said they had accepted its offer to stop disparaging a rival flu vaccine.

The European Commission opened an investigation in June into whether Sanofi disparaged a vaccine called "Fluad" made by CSL Seqirus, primarily in France and Germany, which competes with its "Efluelda" flu vaccine.

Sanofi's Initial Response and Proposed Measures

In its initial response, the French drugmaker said it was confident it complied with all applicable laws, but subsequently proposed a series of measures to address the EU competition enforcer's concerns to avert potential charges and a fine of as much as 10% of its global annual turnover. 

EU Antitrust Chief's Statement

"To their credit, Sanofi has engaged helpfully with the Commission since the beginning of our investigation. And it is this engagement that has allowed us to reach a very fast and effective outcome," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera told a press conference, announcing the approval of Sanofi's proposed actions.

Details of Sanofi's Commitments

The Commission said Sanofi will not use promotional materials aimed at healthcare professionals in Germany and France to criticise national vaccination recommendations nor highlight negatively the rival vaccine or that its own product is safer. This pledge is valid until 2030.

Industry Response

CSL Seqirus welcomed the EU decision.

"The Commission's decision reinforces the importance of accurate, evidence-based vaccine communications that reflect independent scientific assessments and national vaccine recommendations," the company said in an emailed statement.

Sanofi's Public Statement Commitment

Under the agreement with the EU regulators, Sanofi will also publish in the next two years a statement on its German and French websites acknowledging and clarifying that the applicable national vaccination recommendations treat Fluad and Efluelda as equivalent in protecting elderly people against the flu.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Makini Brice and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Sanofi faced an EU antitrust probe for possibly abusing its dominant position by undermining Fluad with misleading communications to healthcare professionals; concerns centered on messages since 2024 in Germany and France (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • To avert a fine of up to 10% of global turnover, Sanofi has pledged until March 2030 to refrain from negative comparisons or misrepresentation in its promotional materials, and to publish clarifications on its websites acknowledging Fluad’s equivalency (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Sanofi’s high-dose flu vaccine Efluelda holds a significant share—about 23%—of the EU enhanced influenza vaccine market, with Sanofi leading among suppliers ahead of CSL Seqirus, making the competitive dynamics particularly sensitive (oecd.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sanofi investigated by EU antitrust regulators?
Sanofi was investigated over allegations of disparaging CSL Seqirus's Fluad vaccine to promote its own Efluelda vaccine in France and Germany.
What actions did Sanofi agree to take?
Sanofi pledged not to use promotional materials to criticize vaccination guidelines or rival vaccines, and will publish a statement treating Fluad and Efluelda as equivalent.
How long is Sanofi's pledge with the European Commission valid?
Sanofi’s commitment to stop disparaging the rival vaccine in promotions is valid until 2030.
What could have happened if Sanofi did not comply with EU demands?
Sanofi could have faced formal charges and a fine of up to 10% of its global annual turnover.
How did CSL Seqirus respond to the EU's decision?
CSL Seqirus welcomed the decision, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based vaccine communications.

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