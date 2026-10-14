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Stripchat loses legal fight against EU tech label - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stripchat loses legal fight against EU tech label 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Stripchat Fails in Legal Challenge Against EU Tech Regulation, Court Rules

EU Court Decision on Stripchat's Legal Challenge

Background of the Case

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Adult content platform Stripchat, a subsidiary of Cyprus's Technius, on Thursday lost its legal challenge against EU tech regulators' decision to include it in a list of companies subject to stringent requirements under landmark online content rules after Europe's second-highest court rejected its arguments, a court statement said.

The Digital Services Act and Its Implications

Three years ago, the European Commission designated Stripchat and two other adult content companies as very large online platforms under the Digital Services Act which requires such companies to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms. DSA breaches can cost companies fines as much as 6% of their global turnover.

Stripchat's Response and Legal Arguments

Stripchat subsequently sued the Commission, which is the EU tech enforcer, at the Luxembourg-based General Court. It disagreed with how the Commission calculated its number of users, a benchmark used to assess whether a company falls under the DSA.

Court's Rationale and Decision

A court statement stated that the European Commission had given Stripchat adequate reasons for its decision.

Appeal Process and Case Details

The ruling can be appealed on matters of law at the EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court.

The case is T-134/24 Technius v Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • The General Court ruled on October 14, 2026 in case T‑134/24 (Technius v Commission) that the EU Commission provided adequate justification for designating Stripchat as a VLOP under the DSA, dismissing Technius’s challenge to the user‑threshold calculation. (court statement)
  • Stripchat had been designated a VLOP on December 20, 2023 after exceeding the 45 million EU‑user threshold—a status that triggered stringent obligations under the DSA, including systemic risk assessments and age‑verification measures; its designation was later terminated on May 27, 2025. (Commission decisions)
  • This ruling reinforces the EU’s rigorous enforcement of the DSA for adult‑content platforms, especially regarding protection of minors and content moderation; the decision may still be appealed at the EU Court of Justice. (legal context)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Stripchat challenge the EU tech label?
Stripchat challenged the EU tech regulator's decision to include it as a very large online platform under the Digital Services Act, disagreeing with how its number of users was calculated.
What are the consequences for companies under the Digital Services Act?
Companies designated as very large online platforms under the Digital Services Act face stringent requirements to tackle illegal and harmful content, with potential fines up to 6% of global turnover for breaches.
Which court rejected Stripchat's legal challenge?
The General Court, Europe's second-highest court, rejected Stripchat's legal arguments and upheld the European Commission's decision.
Can Stripchat appeal the General Court's decision?
Yes, Stripchat can appeal the ruling on matters of law at the EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court.

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