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Italian growth outlook brightens but slowdown ahead, business lobby says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian growth outlook brightens but slowdown ahead, business lobby says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Italy’s Economic Growth Outlook Improves, But Slowdown Predicted for 2027

Confindustria’s Latest Economic Forecast for Italy

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's economy will grow by 1% this year, the country's main business lobby Confindustria forecast on Wednesday, hiking a previous 0.5% estimate made in March but warning that a renewed slowdown is expected in 2027.

Factors Behind the Improved 2024 Outlook

The improved outlook this year is thanks in large measure to European Union post-COVID-19 funds (PNRR) which have boosted investments and ensured firmer-than-expected growth in the first two quarters, Confindustria said in its twice-yearly report.

External and Domestic Influences

  • It said turmoil in the Middle East had driven up global oil prices by less than expected
  • In Italy, the pass-through from energy costs to prices of other goods and services has been weaker than feared

Short-Term and Long-Term Growth Projections

Quarterly Growth Trends

  • However, quarterly growth in the second half of the year will be weak

Medium-Term Slowdown Expected

  • Growth will slow to 0.6% in 2027 due to the end of the PNRR, the recent rise in oil prices, and higher inflation and interest rates
  • Confindustria's 2026 growth forecast of 1% is in line with that of Giorgia Meloni's government. For 2027 the government forecasts 0.8%
  • Growth last year came in at 0.6%
Fiscal and Inflation Forecasts
  • Confindustria forecast the 2026 budget deficit-to-gross domestic product ratio at 2.9%, in line with the government
  • It sharply hiked its forecast for Italy's 2026 average inflation rate to 3.2% from 2.5%
  • It forecast inflation would ease to 2.2% in 2027

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Confindustria raised its 2026 growth forecast to 1%, buoyed by post‑COVID EU funds (PNRR) and resilient energy cost effects.
  • The business lobby expects growth to slow to around 0.6% in 2027, lagging behind the government’s 0.8% estimate, due to dwindling PNRR impact, rising inflation and interest rates.
  • Confindustria’s forecasts align with the government’s on 2026 budget deficit (~2.9%) and growth (1%), but project higher average inflation in 2026 (3.2%) than previously estimated, easing to 2.2% in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors have improved Italy's economic outlook this year?
The improved outlook is mainly due to EU post-COVID-19 funds, increased investments, and stronger-than-expected growth in early quarters.
Why is a slowdown expected in Italy's economy in 2027?
A slowdown is expected due to the end of EU funds, rising oil prices, higher inflation, and increased interest rates.

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