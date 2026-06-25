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Ryanair 'reluctantly' allows parents to sit with their children for free

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Ryanair Reluctantly Changes Family Seating Policy Amid UK Watchdog Probe

Ryanair's Family Seating Policy Under Scrutiny

Background of the Policy Change

DUBLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair will "reluctantly" allow parents to sit with their children for free from Thursday, a change it said would be revenue-neutral and comes two weeks after Britain's competition watchdog launched a probe into its policy.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers previously required adults travelling with children aged between 2 and 11 to pay a "family seat" charge, allowing up to four children to sit next to one accompanying adult.

Competition and Markets Authority Investigation

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said the surcharge typically cost around £8 ($10.70) each way and may constitute forcing parents to pay Ryanair to meet its own child safety and disability obligations under aviation rules.

Options for Families Under the New Policy

The budget carrier said families still have the option of paying the charge to reserve seats. Otherwise, they will be allocated random seats together for free after check-in, likely towards the rear of the plane. 

Ryanair's Response to Regulatory Pressure

"We will reluctantly adjust to this industry standard as we don't want to waste time explaining to misguided regulators how badly they misunderstand what is in the best interest of UK and Europe's consumers," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

The airline accused Europe's regulators of stifling innovation and progress in requiring Ireland-based Ryanair to align its policy with that of most other European Union airlines.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Implications

A CMA spokesperson said it will test whether the new policy complies with the law and that if it does, the change will be "a win for families."

"But it doesn't change the fact families have been paying for 'mandatory family seats.' Our investigation remains ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Ryanair reiterated that its previous policy fully complies with all relevant laws and regulations.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, additional reporting by Sam Tabahriti in London, editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Ryanair has changed its policy so parents travelling with children aged 2–11 can sit together for free via random seat allocation after check‑in, aligning with EU industry norms—this follows a CMA investigation into the previous charge of £8 each way (ftnnews.com).
  • Ryanair insists the previous “mandatory family seat” fee—which allowed one adult to reserve seats beside up to four children for free of charge—complied with regulations and was revenue‑neutral; the change is labeled reluctant and prompted by regulatory pressure (ftnnews.com).
  • The UK Competition and Markets Authority is continuing its probe to determine whether the prior charge violated consumer law or forced parents to pay to comply with child safety obligations; the policy shift doesn’t affect the ongoing investigation (ftnnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ryanair change its family seating policy?
Ryanair altered its policy after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into its previous 'family seat' charge.
Will parents now sit with children for free on Ryanair flights?
Yes, parents can be seated with their children at no extra cost, but seats will be allocated randomly after check-in unless the optional seat fee is paid.
What was the previous Ryanair family seat fee?
The previous surcharge was typically around £8 ($10.70) each way for a 'family seat' to ensure families sat together.
Is the new Ryanair family seating policy permanent?
The policy is now aligned with industry standards, but the CMA’s investigation remains ongoing.
Does the new policy affect all Ryanair routes?
The policy applies across Ryanair's network, bringing it in line with most other European Union airlines.

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