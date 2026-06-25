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German rail operator sets goal for 80% long-distance punctuality by 2035 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German rail operator sets goal for 80% long-distance punctuality by 2035

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Deutsche Bahn Aims for 80% Punctuality in Long-Distance Trains by 2035

Deutsche Bahn's New Strategy and Punctuality Goals

Overview of the 2035 Punctuality Target

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is targeting 80% punctuality in long-distance traffic by 2035, when it hopes to complete a years-long restructuring and network overhaul, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

Leadership and Strategic Shift

Chief Executive Evelyn Palla presented the goal to the company's supervisory board on Wednesday as part of a planned 10-year strategy.

Abandoning Previous Growth Plans

Palla said the group was abandoning earlier, largely growth-driven plans under the slogan "Strong Rail" and would focus on "realistic goals and facts", according to the company statement.

Challenges Facing Deutsche Bahn

Current Punctuality and Public Perception

Germany's rail champion has become a symbol of national frustration. In 2025, only just over 60% of Deutsche Bahn's long-distance trains ran on time, the company has said. Deutsche Bahn paid more than €155 million ($176.33 million) in compensation for delays in that year.

Infrastructure and Investment Needs

Decades of under-investment left tracks, switches and signal boxes worn out. In 2026 alone, Deutsche Bahn and the government plan more than €23 billion of rail investment, with about 28,000 building sites expected.

Financial and Structural Plans

Cost Savings and Profit Goals

The new strategy foresees a slimmed-down holding company, more autonomy for business units, annual cost savings of over €500 million from 2028 and an operating profit of €1.7 billion by 2030, Deutsche Bahn said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti KnolleEditing by Madeline Chambers)

Key Takeaways

  • New strategy focuses on realistic, measurable targets over growth slogans, aiming for 80 % punctuality in long‑distance by 2035 (currently just over 60 %)
  • 2026 sees record rail investment—over €23 billion toward infrastructure upgrades, digitalisation and modernization, plus ~28 000 construction sites
  • Structural reforms include slimmed‑down holding, greater regional autonomy, €500 million annual cost savings from 2028, and operating profit goal of €1.7 billion by 2030

Frequently Asked Questions

What punctuality target has Deutsche Bahn set for long-distance trains?
Deutsche Bahn has set a target of 80% punctuality in long-distance traffic by 2035.
What major investment is planned for German railways in 2026?
Deutsche Bahn and the German government plan more than €23 billion of rail investment in 2026.
Why is Deutsche Bahn restructuring its operations?
The restructuring aims to address decades of under-investment, improve punctuality, achieve cost savings, and streamline operations.
How much did Deutsche Bahn pay in compensation for delays in 2025?
In 2025, Deutsche Bahn paid more than €155 million in compensation for train delays.
What financial target has Deutsche Bahn set for 2030?
Deutsche Bahn is aiming for an operating profit of €1.7 billion by 2030 as part of its new strategy.

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