Deutsche Bahn Aims for 80% Punctuality in Long-Distance Trains by 2035

Deutsche Bahn's New Strategy and Punctuality Goals

Overview of the 2035 Punctuality Target

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is targeting 80% punctuality in long-distance traffic by 2035, when it hopes to complete a years-long restructuring and network overhaul, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

Leadership and Strategic Shift

Chief Executive Evelyn Palla presented the goal to the company's supervisory board on Wednesday as part of a planned 10-year strategy.

Abandoning Previous Growth Plans

Palla said the group was abandoning earlier, largely growth-driven plans under the slogan "Strong Rail" and would focus on "realistic goals and facts", according to the company statement.

Challenges Facing Deutsche Bahn

Current Punctuality and Public Perception

Germany's rail champion has become a symbol of national frustration. In 2025, only just over 60% of Deutsche Bahn's long-distance trains ran on time, the company has said. Deutsche Bahn paid more than €155 million ($176.33 million) in compensation for delays in that year.

Infrastructure and Investment Needs

Decades of under-investment left tracks, switches and signal boxes worn out. In 2026 alone, Deutsche Bahn and the government plan more than €23 billion of rail investment, with about 28,000 building sites expected.

Financial and Structural Plans

Cost Savings and Profit Goals

The new strategy foresees a slimmed-down holding company, more autonomy for business units, annual cost savings of over €500 million from 2028 and an operating profit of €1.7 billion by 2030, Deutsche Bahn said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti KnolleEditing by Madeline Chambers)