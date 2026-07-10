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Philippine Air to order 15 Boeing 787-10 and nine Airbus A350-1000 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Philippine Air to order 15 Boeing 787-10 and nine Airbus A350-1000

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Philippine Airlines set for major fleet expansion with Boeing and Airbus orders

Philippine Airlines' Strategic Aircraft Orders and Industry Implications

By Tim Hepher and Karen Lema

Major Fleet Expansion Plans

PARIS/MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - Philippine Airlines (PAL) is poised to order 15 Boeing 787-10 aircraft and nine Airbus A350-1000 jets, marking its first Boeing purchase in almost 20 years, industry sources said on Friday.

Announcement and Engine Supplier Competition

The orders are expected to be announced at the Farnborough Airshow this month. The decision to include the Boeing 787 will automatically trigger a separate engine contest between Britain's Rolls-Royce and U.S. giant GE Aerospace.

Responses from Manufacturers and the Airline

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment on commercial discussions.

Philippine Airlines said it could not provide information on potential fleet acquisitions.

Background and Market Context

The deal comes after the airline's president disclosed at an industry summit in June that the airline planned to order new planes in the next couple of months.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that the carrier had opted to split an order for about 20 planes between Airbus and Boeing.    

Current Fleet and Competitive Landscape

PAL currently has a mixed wide-body fleet of predominantly previous-generation Airbus A330s and Boeing 777s as well as a handful of the newer A350s.

The 787-10 competes most directly with Airbus's upgraded A330neo model.

Broader Industry and Economic Factors

Trade Relations and Expansion Initiatives

Following a global showdown over tariffs, Washington is seeking to narrow its trade deficit with the Philippines which stood at nearly $5 billion in 2024. The Philippines has pledged to increase imports from the United States.

At the same time, PAL is expanding as the country plans a new airport and last month announced plans to join the oneworld Alliance, ending its isolation from major airline groupings.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Karen LemaEditing by David Goodman and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • This multi‑aircraft order reflects PAL’s aggressive long‑haul expansion and modernisation strategy, augmenting its fleet of A330s, 777s, and recently delivered A350‑1000s.
  • The Boeing 787‑10 selection will trigger an engine manufacturer competition between Rolls‑Royce and GE Aerospace, underscoring the strategic significance of the deal.
  • PAL’s growing capabilities coincide with broader economic objectives—strengthening US‑Philippines trade ties amid tariff tensions, joining the oneworld Alliance, and preparation for a new airport.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft is Philippine Airlines ordering?
Philippine Airlines is set to order 15 Boeing 787-10 and 9 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.
When will the orders be officially announced?
The official announcement for the orders is expected at the Farnborough Airshow this month.
Is this Philippine Airlines' first order from Boeing in a long time?
Yes, this is PAL's first major Boeing purchase in nearly 20 years.
What engine manufacturers are competing for the Boeing 787-10 order?
Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace are expected to compete for the engine contract.
Why is PAL expanding its fleet now?
The expansion aligns with the country's plans for a new airport and PAL's move to join the oneworld Alliance.

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