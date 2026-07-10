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Global equity fund inflows surge to three-week high on AI optimism - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global equity fund inflows surge to three-week high on AI optimism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Global Equity Fund Inflows Surge, Driven by AI and Fed Rate Sentiment

Weekly Fund Flow Trends and Sector Highlights

Equity Fund Inflows Reach New Highs

July 10 (Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their largest weekly inflow in three weeks in the week to July 8, as strong demand for AI-linked technology products and cooling expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes boosted risk appetite.

Global equity funds drew a net $49.23 billion in inflows during the week, marking their largest weekly inflow since June 17, LSEG Lipper data showed.

AI and Technology Sector Drive Growth

Manufacturing Activity and AI Demand

Upbeat June manufacturing activity reports last week pointed to strong demand for AI-related products, including chips and computers.

AI-Sector Earnings Expectations

Expectations for robust AI-sector earnings also supported sentiment. The technology sector is forecast to post 54.2% year-on-year growth in second-quarter net income, according to LSEG data based on the mean of analysts' estimates.

Regional and Sectoral Fund Flows

Regional Inflows

By region, U.S. equity funds drew $24.97 billion in inflows, the largest in three weeks. Investors also bought $13.67 billion and $6.95 billion worth of European and Asian funds, respectively.

Sector-Specific Inflows

Technology Sector

The technology sector garnered significant interest, with funds attracting $11.49 billion in inflows, up by more than a quarter from $8.88 billion the previous week.

Financials and Industrials

Financials and industrials also drew notable inflows, at $1.52 billion and $789 million, respectively.

Bond and Money Market Fund Activity

Bond Fund Inflows

Inflows into global bond funds, at $31.34 billion, were meanwhile the largest since at least 2019.

Short-Term and Euro-Denominated Bonds

Short-term bond funds, euro-denominated bond funds, corporate bond funds and government bond funds recorded notable weekly net purchases of $7.19 billion, $3.87 billion, $2.92 billion and $2.73 billion, respectively.

Money Market Funds

Investors also allocated $83.76 billion to money market funds, their largest weekly net purchase since June 3.

Commodities and Emerging Markets

Precious Metals Outflows

Gold and other precious metals commodity funds, meanwhile, posted an eighth consecutive weekly outflow, totaling $372 million.

Emerging Market Trends

Emerging-market data covering 28,884 funds showed that equity funds lost about $500 million in an 11th consecutive weekly outflow. Bond funds still saw a net $1.66 billion in inflows.

(Reporting by Gaurav DograEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity fund inflows of $49.23 billion in week to July 8 marked the largest since June 17, driven by enthusiasm for AI‑related technology and cooling expectations for Fed rate hikes (LSEG Lipper) (investing.com).
  • Technology sector funds attracted $11.49 billion—over 25% more than the prior week—as investors bet on AI‑sector earnings, while regional equity flows favored U.S. ($24.97 billion), Europe ($13.67 billion), and Asia ($6.95 billion) (investing.com).
  • Bond and money‑market funds also saw strong inflows: global bond funds took in $31.34 billion (largest since at least 2019), and money‑market funds received $83.76 billion, their highest weekly net purchase since June 3 (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the surge in global equity fund inflows?
Strong demand for AI-linked technology, positive manufacturing reports, and easing Federal Reserve rate hike expectations fueled the inflows.
How much did global equity funds attract during the week?
Global equity funds drew a net $49.23 billion in inflows during the week to July 8.
Which sectors saw the highest investor inflows?
The technology sector led with $11.49 billion in inflows, followed by financials and industrials.
Did other asset classes also see significant inflows?
Yes, global bond funds saw $31.34 billion in inflows, and money market funds attracted $83.76 billion.
Which regions received the largest equity fund investments?
U.S. equity funds saw the largest inflows, followed by Europe and Asia.

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