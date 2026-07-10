Shein Responds to Ongoing Legal Dispute With Lacoste After French Court Ruling

Overview of the Shein-Lacoste Legal Dispute

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Shein said on Friday, after a decision awarding Lacoste damages in a French court, that legal proceedings were ongoing.

French Court Awards Damages to Lacoste

• A French court awarded Lacoste damages of €110,000 ($125,741) following a dispute over the sale of items with the Lacoste crocodile logo on the Shein platform.

Shein's Response to the Ruling

• "The decision issued on 9 July 2026 relates only to interim proceedings. The substantive proceedings remain ongoing, and there has been no final determination on the merits of the case," a Shein spokesperson said in a statement.

• "SHEIN takes the protection of intellectual property rights seriously and has cooperated with Lacoste throughout these proceedings, including by promptly removing the products at issue once notified."

Background on Lacoste

• Founded in 1933 by French tennis champion Rene Lacoste, the brand took its famous logo from his nickname "The Crocodile". Swiss family-held company Maus Freres acquired the brand in 2012.

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(Reporting by Helen Reid. Writing by Makini Brice. Editing by Mark Potter)