GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shein says legal dispute with Lacoste ongoing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Shein says legal dispute with Lacoste ongoing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Legal Intellectual property

Shein Responds to Ongoing Legal Dispute With Lacoste After French Court Ruling

Overview of the Shein-Lacoste Legal Dispute

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Shein said on Friday, after a decision awarding Lacoste damages in a French court, that legal proceedings were ongoing.

French Court Awards Damages to Lacoste

• A French court awarded Lacoste damages of €110,000 ($125,741) following a dispute over the sale of items with the Lacoste crocodile logo on the Shein platform.

Shein's Response to the Ruling

• "The decision issued on 9 July 2026 relates only to interim proceedings. The substantive proceedings remain ongoing, and there has been no final determination on the merits of the case," a Shein spokesperson said in a statement.

• "SHEIN takes the protection of intellectual property rights seriously and has cooperated with Lacoste throughout these proceedings, including by promptly removing the products at issue once notified."

Background on Lacoste

• Founded in 1933 by French tennis champion Rene Lacoste, the brand took its famous logo from his nickname "The Crocodile". Swiss family-held company Maus Freres acquired the brand in 2012.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8748 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid. Writing by Makini Brice. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • A Paris court issued an interim order on July 9, 2026, granting Lacoste €110,000 in provisional damages in a French intellectual property dispute over the crocodile logo (boursorama.com).
  • Shein clarified that this ruling is not final—substantive proceedings on the merits are still underway (boursorama.com).
  • Shein emphasized that it takes intellectual property rights seriously and cooperated with Lacoste by promptly removing the alleged infringing products upon notification (boursorama.com).
  • Lacoste, famous for its crocodile logo, was founded in 1933 by tennis legend René Lacoste and André Gillier, and has been fully owned since 2012 by Swiss family-held Maus Frères SA (corporate.lacoste.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lacoste take legal action against Shein?
Lacoste sued Shein over the sale of items featuring the Lacoste crocodile logo, claiming intellectual property infringement.
What was the outcome of the recent French court decision?
A French court awarded Lacoste €110,000 in damages related to the interim proceedings of the case.
Is the legal dispute between Shein and Lacoste over?
No, Shein says the substantive legal proceedings are still ongoing and no final decision has been made.
How has Shein responded to the court case?
Shein stated it takes intellectual property rights seriously and has cooperated by removing the disputed products when notified.
Who owns the Lacoste brand?
Lacoste was acquired by Swiss family-held company Maus Freres in 2012.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Global equity fund inflows surge to three-week high on AI optimism

Global equity fund inflows surge to three-week high on AI optimism

Image for Tanker traffic slows in Strait of Hormuz after US and Iran clashes

Tanker traffic slows in Strait of Hormuz after US and Iran clashes

Image for Italy court acquits charity migrant rescuers accused of waste trafficking

Italy court acquits charity migrant rescuers accused of waste trafficking

Image for Campari fights Aperol copycats as rivals chase growing spritz market 

Campari fights Aperol copycats as rivals chase growing spritz market 

Image for Spanish wildfire victims burned in cars as roads turned into death traps

Spanish wildfire victims burned in cars as roads turned into death traps

Image for FTSE 100 ticks up on Vodafone, easyJet deals; Middle East worries linger

FTSE 100 ticks up on Vodafone, easyJet deals; Middle East worries linger

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for South Korean billionaire's risky bet pays off, as SK Hynix debuts in New York
South Korean billionaire's risky bet pays off, as SK Hynix debuts in New York
Image for Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Greece after window 'dislodged' 
Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Greece after window 'dislodged' 
Image for Hungary to join European Public Prosecutor's office, EU Commission says
Hungary to join European Public Prosecutor's office, EU Commission says
Image for UK to regulate cloud service providers Microsoft, Google and others to protect financial stability
UK to regulate cloud service providers Microsoft, Google and others to protect financial stability
Image for Northland, Orlen say first power generated at Poland wind farm
Northland, Orlen say first power generated at Poland wind farm
Image for EU tells Instagram, Facebook to change addictive features or risk fines
EU tells Instagram, Facebook to change addictive features or risk fines
Image for 'Potential for chaos', German union warns on Commerzbank and UniCredit
'Potential for chaos', German union warns on Commerzbank and UniCredit
Image for Andy Burnham poised to become Britain's next PM after most Labour lawmakers support him
Andy Burnham poised to become Britain's next PM after most Labour lawmakers support him
Image for Greek PM announces deal to cut fuel prices over the summer
Greek PM announces deal to cut fuel prices over the summer
Image for Sterling climbs to one-month high as dollar dips as markets weigh rate hikes
Sterling climbs to one-month high as dollar dips as markets weigh rate hikes
Image for Traton's second-quarter sales rise 4%
Traton's second-quarter sales rise 4%
Image for Volkswagen Q2 deliveries fall 8.6% as demand in China slumps
Volkswagen Q2 deliveries fall 8.6% as demand in China slumps
View All Finance Posts