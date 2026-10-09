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Russian satellite activity raises concerns for Starlink, German space commander says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Russian Satellite Maneuvers Raise Security Fears for Starlink Network

By Cassell Bryan-Low and John Irish

Escalating Tensions in Space: Russian Satellite Activities and Western Concerns

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The shadowing of a Western satellite supporting Ukraine by a cluster of Russian military satellites earlier this year demonstrates capabilities that could threaten commercial constellations such as Elon Musk's Starlink, Germany’s space commander told Reuters.

Russian Satellite Maneuvers Near Western Assets

In May, Russia manoeuvred four military satellites, known as Cosmos 2610 through 2613, close to a commercial radar-imaging satellite, according to the US Space Force. Finland's ICEYE, which supplies data to the US and its allies, confirmed to Reuters that it was one of their satellites.

Major General Michael Traut, head of German space command, described the Russian spacecraft as “chasing” the ICEYE satellite, which provides battlefield intelligence imagery.

Potential Threats to Starlink and Commercial Constellations

"Russia is demonstrating ways, which, if employed directly towards a mega constellation like Starlink, could have an impact on their lifetime" and on the quality of service for all users, not just Ukraine, General Traut told Reuters. He said satellite capabilities could be disrupted even without a direct attack.

That “concerns me quite a lot,” he said.

Western Reliance on Commercial Satellite Networks

His fears underscore Western militaries' growing reliance on commercial satellite networks, raising questions about who should protect them. Traut's comments also come as European officials accuse Russia of escalating sabotage efforts across the region aimed at undermining support for Ukraine, including recent drone and arson attacks and a plot to disable undersea cables.

Increased Russian Interference Since 2022

Russia’s interference in Western space systems has significantly increased since its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Western military officials. They say that includes ground-based jamming and on-orbit trailing aimed at gathering intelligence and testing the West's tolerance.

Russia’s defence ministry did not respond to Reuters' questions about its satellite activity. Moscow has repeatedly warned that commercial Western satellites helping Ukraine could become legitimate targets for retaliation. It has denied conducting sabotage operations in NATO countries.

SpaceX, which operates Starlink, didn’t respond to a comment request. 

Russian 'Grey-Zone' Tactics and Strategic Implications

Non-Kinetic Threats to Satellite Operations

General Traut said an overt attack on a Starlink satellite would mark a major escalation but Moscow could employ "grey-zone" tactics. He outlined a hypothetical scenario in which a Russian satellite drifted into a Starlink orbital path before breaking apart, forcing satellites to make fuel-consuming avoidance manoeuvres that could shorten their operational lives.

Two other Western officials told Reuters the Russian activity raised concerns for Starlink, the world's largest satellite constellation. 

Russia hasn’t disclosed the capabilities of the group of Cosmos satellites.

Surveillance and Signaling Capabilities

The move into "close proximity" with ICEYE may have been intended to conduct surveillance, prepare for future interference or signal capability, said Belinda Marchand, chief scientist at US space intelligence firm Slingshot Aerospace.

ICEYE Chief Executive Rafal Modrzewski told Reuters the company later moved its satellite, prompting further Russian manoeuvres. The episode showed how satellites can increasingly be manoeuvred close to one another "either to observe or potentially do harm," he said. The episode emphasizes the need to monitor activity in orbit, Modrzewski said, and raises about the need for protection.

Western Responses and Defensive Measures

As part of a major spending plan to bolster its own space capabilities, Germany is developing inspector satellites and considering orbital weapons that could disrupt hostile space activity without destroying the target, Traut said.

Germany's armed forces have also awarded ICEYE and a German company a contract to build dozens of satellites, particularly to support NATO's eastern flank.

(Cassell Bryan-Low and John Irish reporting in Paris; additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by Joe Brock and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Four Russian military satellites (Cosmos 2610–2613) executed fuel‑intensive plane‑change maneuvers in May 2026 to match the orbital inclination of ICEYE‑X36, a Finnish‑American SAR satellite supplying Ukraine and U.S./European militaries; such proximity raises alarm for potential rendezvous‑proximity operations. (arstechnica.com)
  • Germany’s Space Commander, Major General Michael Traut, expressed concern that such 'grey‑zone' tactics—like drifting into a satellite’s orbital path to force avoidance maneuvers—could shorten the operational life of mega‑constellations like Starlink without overt attacks. (rusi.org)
  • Analysts suggest these maneuvers may serve as coercive signaling or testing non‑kinetic interference capabilities rather than direct destruction. The incident underscores growing vulnerabilities of commercial space infrastructure and the need for resilient architectures and potential protective measures. (orbitalforesight.substack.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Russian satellites threaten Western commercial satellites?
Russian military satellites maneuvered close to a Western commercial satellite used by Ukraine, demonstrating capabilities that could threaten large constellations like Starlink.
Why are Starlink and other commercial satellites at risk?
Activities such as shadowing, on-orbit trailing, and potential 'grey-zone' tactics could disrupt satellite services or reduce their operational lifespans.
What measures is Germany taking to protect its space assets?
Germany is developing inspector satellites and considering orbital weapons to counter space threats, and has contracted satellite builds to strengthen NATO support.
What concerns do Western military officials have about Russian satellite activity?
Officials warn that Russian interference in Western space systems has increased, including satellite proximity maneuvers, surveillance, and testing responses.
How did ICEYE respond to the Russian satellite maneuvers?
ICEYE moved its satellite to avoid the Russian satellites, which led to further maneuvering by the Russian group.

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