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EU antitrust regulators to decide on UniCredit's Commerzbank deal by November 16 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU antitrust regulators to decide on UniCredit's Commerzbank deal by November 16

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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EU to Rule on UniCredit-Commerzbank Takeover by November 16, Approvals Loom

UniCredit Seeks EU Approval for Commerzbank Acquisition

By Foo Yun Chee

Regulatory Review and Timeline

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit has sought EU antitrust approval for its takeover of German peer Commerzbank, with regulators setting a November 16 deadline for their decision, according to a European Commission filing on Friday.

Implications for European Banking Sector

The deal underscores Italian banks' recent appetite for consolidation, with regulators backing cross-border mergers to create European champions. The German government owns 13.3% ‌of Commerzbank. UniCredit has already secured nearly half ​of Commerzbank's share capital. 

Commission's Options and Next Steps

The Commission, which is the EU competition enforcer, can either clear the deal with or without concessions during its preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

ECB's Stance on the Takeover

The European Central Bank was leaning towards approving the takeover, Reuters reported in August.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • EU competition authorities must assess the UniCredit–Commerzbank deal by November 16, as noted in a European Commission filing on October 9 2026 (commerzbank.de).
  • UniCredit has secured nearly 50 % of Commerzbank’s voting rights following its extended takeover offer, though full control remains contingent on regulatory approvals (commerzbank.de).
  • Commerzbank continues to oppose the deal, citing inadequate premium, lack of institutional support among tendering shareholders, and persistent concerns over UniCredit’s transparency and strategic rationale (commerzbank.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will EU antitrust regulators decide on UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank?
EU antitrust regulators have set a November 16 deadline to decide on UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank.
What percentage of Commerzbank does UniCredit already control?
UniCredit has already secured nearly half of Commerzbank's share capital.
How much of Commerzbank is owned by the German government?
The German government owns 13.3% of Commerzbank.
What actions can the European Commission take regarding the deal?
The Commission can clear the deal with or without concessions or open a full-scale investigation if there are concerns.
What role does the European Central Bank play in the UniCredit-Commerzbank deal?
The European Central Bank was reportedly leaning towards approving the takeover, as reported in August.

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