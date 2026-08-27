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Google agrees to settle UK app developers' lawsuit for $353 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google agrees to settle UK app developers' lawsuit for $353 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Google Settles UK App Developers' Lawsuit with $353 Million Agreement

Details of the Google Play Store Lawsuit Settlement

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Google has agreed to settle a mass London lawsuit brought on behalf of app developers for £260 million ($353.21 million), according to a deal published on Thursday.

The claim, which was previously valued at just over £1 billion, sought compensation on behalf of developers who sold apps on Google's Play Store in the United Kingdom.

Allegations Against Google

Lawyers for academic Barry Rodger, who led the case, alleged Google had abused its dominant position to prevent developers from distributing apps by alternative means and by charging an unfair commission, usually 30%.

Legal Proceedings and Settlement

The case was due to go to trial next month at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), making it the fourth such case against a major tech company since the start of 2025, after similar lawsuits against Apple, Qualcomm and Sony.

But on Thursday, Rodger said he had reached a proposed settlement with Google, subject to the CAT's approval, under which Google made no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

The 19-page settlement agreement between Rodger's and Google's lawyers states that Google "believes it has strong defences to Professor Rodger's claim."

Statements from Key Parties

Rodger said in a statement that the settlement was "a great outcome" for app developers, adding: "If approved, meaningful financial compensation will become available for businesses that could never have taken on a company like Google alone."

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Financial Terms of the Settlement

Under the deal, £160 million will be made available to app developers who sold an app on the Play Store between August 2018 and July 2026, with a further £100 million available to pay the costs of bringing and funding the lawsuit.

($1 = 0.7361 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Google settles mass opt‑out UK lawsuit for £260 million, far below the initial £1 billion claim.
  • Settlement allocates £160 million in compensation to developers (Aug 2018–July 2026) and £100 million for legal costs, with no admission of liability.
  • This marks the fourth major UK opt‑out tech case following lawsuits against Apple, Qualcomm and Sony in 2025, within a broader surge in Big Tech class actions in the UK.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Google agree to pay in the UK app developers' lawsuit?
Google agreed to pay £260 million ($353 million) to settle the lawsuit with UK app developers.
What was the main allegation against Google in the lawsuit?
The lawsuit alleged that Google abused its dominant position by preventing alternative app distribution and charging unfair commissions.
Who brought the lawsuit against Google?
The lawsuit was led by academic Barry Rodger on behalf of UK app developers.
What period are app developers eligible for compensation?
App developers who sold apps on the Play Store between August 2018 and July 2026 are eligible.
Has Google admitted any wrongdoing with this settlement?
No, Google has made no admission of liability or wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

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