Google Settles UK App Developers' Lawsuit with $353 Million Agreement

Details of the Google Play Store Lawsuit Settlement

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Google has agreed to settle a mass London lawsuit brought on behalf of app developers for £260 million ($353.21 million), according to a deal published on Thursday.

The claim, which was previously valued at just over £1 billion, sought compensation on behalf of developers who sold apps on Google's Play Store in the United Kingdom.

Allegations Against Google

Lawyers for academic Barry Rodger, who led the case, alleged Google had abused its dominant position to prevent developers from distributing apps by alternative means and by charging an unfair commission, usually 30%.

Legal Proceedings and Settlement

The case was due to go to trial next month at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), making it the fourth such case against a major tech company since the start of 2025, after similar lawsuits against Apple, Qualcomm and Sony.

But on Thursday, Rodger said he had reached a proposed settlement with Google, subject to the CAT's approval, under which Google made no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

The 19-page settlement agreement between Rodger's and Google's lawyers states that Google "believes it has strong defences to Professor Rodger's claim."

Statements from Key Parties

Rodger said in a statement that the settlement was "a great outcome" for app developers, adding: "If approved, meaningful financial compensation will become available for businesses that could never have taken on a company like Google alone."

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Financial Terms of the Settlement

Under the deal, £160 million will be made available to app developers who sold an app on the Play Store between August 2018 and July 2026, with a further £100 million available to pay the costs of bringing and funding the lawsuit.

($1 = 0.7361 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by Rod Nickel)