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Britain's FTSE 100 slips as Nvidia optimism fails to lift market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE 100 slips as Nvidia optimism fails to lift market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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FTSE 100 Drops as Nvidia Optimism Can't Offset Losses in Other Sectors

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi

Market Overview and Sector Performance

Aug 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as gains in technology shares, driven by AI bellwether Nvidia's upbeat results, failed to offset weakness in other sectors.

FTSE Index Movements

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% to 10,820.66 points by 1000 a.m. GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.04%.

Technology Sector Gains

• Nvidia on Wednesday forecast a 70% jump in revenue next fiscal year, underscoring unabated demand for AI computing.

• Technology shares led gains sectorally, up 1%.

Losses in Other Sectors

• On other hand, beverages, chemicals and REITs were the biggest decliner, falling between 1% and 1.6%.

Analyst Commentary

• "Nvidia’s resounding optimism gave a boost to UK tech-related stocks...It wasn’t enough to lift the FTSE 100 out of the doldrums," said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

Global Factors Affecting Markets

Geopolitical Developments

• Qatar's prime minister visits Tehran on Thursday in a bid to relaunch diplomacy after the U.S. and Iran exchanged recriminations over Washington's promise to increase economic pressure on Tehran by targeting its trade partners for sanctions.

Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions

• Oil prices fell more than $1, extending a streak of losses, on expectations that talks between Iran and Qatar might open the Strait of Hormuz and reduce supply disruptions from the war in the Middle East. [O/R]

Monetary Policy and Investor Focus

Bank of England Rate Expectations

• Elsewhere, investors did not fully price in a quarter-point Bank of England rate hike until February 2027, with bond yields extending their gradual decline after a brief interruption in the previous session.

Jackson Hole and Inflation Data

• Attention is also on Warsh's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday after hotter-than-expected inflation data prompted investors to modestly increase bets on a rate hike next month.

Notable Stock Movers

Halfords and Computacenter

• Among individual stocks, Britain's Halfords jumped 12.6% to the top of the FTSE Midcap index after forecasting annual profit above market expectations.

• Computacenter rose 4.7% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to "buy" from "add" and raised its price target to 6,000 pence from 4,400 pence.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia projected a 70% revenue surge in its next fiscal year, far above analysts’ ~44% expectation, lifting tech names in Europe (live.euronext.com)
  • Despite tech gains, weakness in beverages, chemicals and REITs dragged the FTSE 100 lower; midcaps were largely flat (apnews.com)
  • Oil prices declined over $1 amid diplomatic hopes around the Strait of Hormuz, easing energy sector pressure (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 fall despite Nvidia's strong results?
The FTSE 100 declined because gains in technology shares could not offset declines in sectors like beverages, chemicals, and REITs.
How did Nvidia's earnings impact UK tech stocks?
Nvidia's positive earnings boosted UK tech-related stocks, but this was not enough to lift the overall market.
What external factors affected the FTSE 100 performance?
Falling oil prices, diplomatic talks between Qatar and Iran, and expectations on Bank of England rate moves influenced the market.
Which stocks stood out in the FTSE indices?
Halfords jumped 12.6% in the FTSE Midcap index, and Computacenter led the FTSE 100 after an analyst upgrade.

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