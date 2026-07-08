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Denmark ready to defend 'every inch of NATO', including Danish kingdom, PM says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark ready to defend 'every inch of NATO', including Danish kingdom, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics International Relations Defense

Danish PM Frederiksen Reaffirms Commitment to Defend All NATO Territory

Denmark's Stance on NATO and Territorial Defense

Frederiksen's Statement in Ankara

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Denmark is ready to defend every inch of NATO, including the kingdom of Denmark, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in Ankara on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Greenland should be controlled by the U.S.

U.S. Demands Over Greenland

Trump's assertions that the U.S. must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, have long strained relations between Washington and Copenhagen — both founding NATO members — and more broadly U.S. ties with Europe. The issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

Denmark's Position on Greenland

"We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory ... Of course we will defend the kingdom of Denmark," Frederiksen said, reiterating that Greenland was not for sale.

NATO's Foundational Principles

"One of the reasons why we have built NATO many, many years ago, is if anything happens to one of us, then everybody should stand up for each other," she said.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark reaffirms NATO solidarity and readiness to defend Greenland amid U.S. President Trump’s renewed claims that Greenland “should be controlled by the United States, not Denmark” (marketscreener.com).
  • Prime Minister Frederiksen emphasized that Greenland is not for sale and expects NATO to respect Danish sovereignty over the territory (turkiyetoday.com).
  • The exchange highlights escalating tensions over Greenland's strategic importance within NATO, as U.S. pressure over acquisition has strained transatlantic relations (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Denmark's Prime Minister say about defending NATO?
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Denmark is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory, including all parts of the kingdom of Denmark.
Why is Greenland mentioned in the context of NATO?
Greenland, a Danish territory, has been the subject of U.S. interest and diplomatic discussion, prompting Denmark to reaffirm its sovereignty and NATO commitments.
How has the U.S. stance on Greenland affected Denmark-U.S. relations?
U.S. calls to acquire or control Greenland have strained Washington-Copenhagen relations and impacted broader U.S.-Europe ties.
What reason did the Danish PM give for NATO's creation?
Frederiksen emphasized that NATO was established so all members would support each other if any one of them is threatened.
Is Greenland for sale according to Denmark's Prime Minister?
No, Prime Minister Frederiksen reiterated that Greenland is not for sale.

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