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Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Politics International Relations Ukraine War US-Russia Negotiations

Russia: US Must Remain Neutral to Mediate Ukraine War, Kremlin States

Kremlin Comments on US Mediation in Ukraine Conflict

US Mediation Efforts Recognized by Russia

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it valued U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate in the war in Ukraine and believed the U.S. understood that it could not play that role while supporting one of the opposing sides.

Ukraine's Perspective and Recent Developments

The Kyiv Independent reported that Ukraine, which has intensified strikes on Russian oil refineries, believes it has secured Trump's backing to act "more boldly" in a campaign aimed at forcing Russia into meaningful negotiations.

Kremlin's Response to Reports

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report, reiterating that Russia was "deeply grateful" for U.S. mediation efforts.

"But, of course, it is impossible to make such efforts while being involved in the war on one of the sides," he told reporters.

Expectations for Future Dialogue

"Of course, we know that the U.S. negotiating team understands this very well and is fully aware of it. We proceed from that assumption and expect the dialogue with American negotiators on the issue of a Ukrainian settlement to continue."

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin values Trump’s mediation role yet contends true mediation requires detachment from conflict support.
  • Russian officials express frustration over the U.S. not upholding prior Trump–Putin understandings, despite continued contact via envoys.
  • Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure—including refineries in Moscow and across Russia—are intensifying pressure on Moscow, with significant economic and societal impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kremlin say about US mediation in the Ukraine war?
The Kremlin said it values US mediation efforts, but the US cannot mediate while supporting one side in the conflict.
Did Russia acknowledge US President Donald Trump's role in the Ukraine war?
Yes, Russia acknowledged and appreciated Trump's efforts to mediate in the Ukraine conflict.
What assumption does Russia make about the US negotiating team's understanding?
Russia assumes the US negotiating team understands neutrality is essential for mediation.
Why did the Kremlin dismiss reports of Trump's backing for Ukraine?
The Kremlin dismissed such reports, reiterating gratitude for US efforts but emphasizing the need for neutrality.

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