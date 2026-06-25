Russia: US Must Remain Neutral to Mediate Ukraine War, Kremlin States

Kremlin Comments on US Mediation in Ukraine Conflict

US Mediation Efforts Recognized by Russia

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it valued U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate in the war in Ukraine and believed the U.S. understood that it could not play that role while supporting one of the opposing sides.

Ukraine's Perspective and Recent Developments

The Kyiv Independent reported that Ukraine, which has intensified strikes on Russian oil refineries, believes it has secured Trump's backing to act "more boldly" in a campaign aimed at forcing Russia into meaningful negotiations.

Kremlin's Response to Reports

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report, reiterating that Russia was "deeply grateful" for U.S. mediation efforts.

"But, of course, it is impossible to make such efforts while being involved in the war on one of the sides," he told reporters.

Expectations for Future Dialogue

"Of course, we know that the U.S. negotiating team understands this very well and is fully aware of it. We proceed from that assumption and expect the dialogue with American negotiators on the issue of a Ukrainian settlement to continue."

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)