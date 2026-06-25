UK Announces Draft Bill to Criminalise Gender and Sexuality Conversion Therapies

Overview of the UK Government's Draft Conversion Practices Bill

Introduction and Background

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday set out plans to criminalise abusive and harmful therapies intended to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Key Provisions of the Draft Bill

Ban on Conversion Therapies

• Government publishes draft Conversion Practices Bill for England and Wales, banning so-called 'conversion therapies'.

Penalties for Offenders

• Offenders carrying out such practices could face an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison.

Criminalisation of Overseas Conversion Practices

• Bill would also criminalise encouraging or assisting conversion therapies carried out outside England and Wales.

Commitments and Protections

Government Commitments

• Britain pledged to ban conversion practices in 2021, with a further commitment in January 2023.

Civil Protections for At-Risk Individuals

• Measures in the draft bill would also create civil protections similar to those for forced marriage and female genital mutilation to protect those at risk of abuse.

Exemptions for Legitimate Healthcare

• The legislation includes exemptions for what was described as legitimate healthcare, allowing therapists and counsellors to continue open conversations about sexuality and identity.

Next Steps for the Proposed Bill

Pre-Legislative Scrutiny and Parliamentary Debate

• The proposed bill will undergo pre-legislative scrutiny before being introduced to parliament for further debate.

Reporting

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)