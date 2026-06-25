GBAF Logo
UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Legal UK Politics LGBTQ+ Rights

UK Announces Draft Bill to Criminalise Gender and Sexuality Conversion Therapies

Overview of the UK Government's Draft Conversion Practices Bill

Introduction and Background

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday set out plans to criminalise abusive and harmful therapies intended to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Key Provisions of the Draft Bill

Ban on Conversion Therapies

• Government publishes draft Conversion Practices Bill for England and Wales, banning so-called 'conversion therapies'.

Penalties for Offenders

• Offenders carrying out such practices could face an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison.

Criminalisation of Overseas Conversion Practices

• Bill would also criminalise encouraging or assisting conversion therapies carried out outside England and Wales.

Commitments and Protections

Government Commitments

• Britain pledged to ban conversion practices in 2021, with a further commitment in January 2023.

Civil Protections for At-Risk Individuals

• Measures in the draft bill would also create civil protections similar to those for forced marriage and female genital mutilation to protect those at risk of abuse.

Exemptions for Legitimate Healthcare

• The legislation includes exemptions for what was described as legitimate healthcare, allowing therapists and counsellors to continue open conversations about sexuality and identity.

Next Steps for the Proposed Bill

Pre-Legislative Scrutiny and Parliamentary Debate

• The proposed bill will undergo pre-legislative scrutiny before being introduced to parliament for further debate.

Reporting

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The draft bill criminalises conversion 'therapies' targeting both sexual orientation and gender identity, with punishments including unlimited fines or up to five years’ imprisonment, and extends extraterritorially by banning encouragement of such practices abroad.
  • Civil protections similar to forced marriage and female genital mutilation will be introduced to protect individuals at risk, while exemptions ensure that legitimate healthcare and open conversations about identity remain lawful.
  • The government committed to banning conversion practices in 2021 and reaffirmed it in early 2023, culminating in the publication of the draft bill today—now set for pre‑legislative scrutiny before formal parliamentary introduction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the UK's draft Conversion Practices Bill propose?
The bill plans to criminalise abusive therapies aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity in England and Wales.
What penalties could offenders of conversion therapy face?
Offenders could receive an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison.
Does the bill include any exemptions?
Yes, legitimate healthcare such as open conversations with therapists and counsellors are exempted.
Will the law apply to acts committed outside England and Wales?
The bill would criminalise encouraging or assisting conversion therapies carried out outside England and Wales.
What protections does the bill provide for those at risk?
The bill would offer civil protections similar to those for forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England

Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England

Image for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell says new evidence undermines conviction; US prosecutors disagree

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell says new evidence undermines conviction; US prosecutors disagree

Image for Strong earthquake rocks north-central Venezuela, capital Caracas

Strong earthquake rocks north-central Venezuela, capital Caracas

Image for Trump says it may never be known who was at fault for strike on girls' school in Iran

Trump says it may never be known who was at fault for strike on girls' school in Iran

Image for World court judges sue Trump administration over sanctions

World court judges sue Trump administration over sanctions

Image for Baltic Exchange defends its tanker rates as reliable during Iran war

Baltic Exchange defends its tanker rates as reliable during Iran war

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for US Army Europe commander Donahue to step down on July 2
US Army Europe commander Donahue to step down on July 2
Image for Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote
Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote
Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Image for Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Image for Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Image for Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Image for Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Image for Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Image for Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Image for Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
View All Headlines Posts