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Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Cricket-New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England

New Zealand's Strong Start in the Third Test Against England

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand got off to a strong start on the opening morning of the third test against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday, moving to 108-0 by the lunch break.

Openers Capitalize on Favorable Conditions

• Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway took advantage of a true surface and sun-baked conditions to make steady progress after New Zealand won the toss.

Latham and Conway's Unbeaten Partnership

• Latham, New Zealand’s captain, led the way with an unbeaten 60 — his eighth half-century against England in tests, while Conway made 45, without either offering a chance.

England's Response and Tactical Changes

Early Introduction of Spin

• Recalled England captain Ben Stokes brought Shoaib Bashir into the attack after 47 minutes. His 11th-over introduction was the earliest for a spinner on the first day of a home test by England in 18 years.

Stokes Under Pressure

• Stokes said ahead of the match he had never felt under as much pressure in his four years as England captain with the side seeking to avoid a first home series loss since 2021 on the back of a chastening Ashes defeat in the winter.

Series Overview

Current Series Standing

• The three-match series stands at 1-1 after New Zealand fought back from their first test defeat at Lord’s to win by 253 runs at The Oval.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Neil Squires; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • New Zealand chose to bat after winning the toss in the series‑deciding third Test in Nottingham.
  • Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were cleared by both the Cricket Regulator and ECB investigations, resuming their places after missing the second Test due to a night‑club curfew breach (skysports.com).
  • The return of Stokes and Atkinson bolsters England’s side alongside the recalls of wicket‑keeper Jamie Smith and off‑spinner Shoaib Bashir, while New Zealand bring in Sears, Santner and Tickner for the series decider (crickettimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss in the third test between New Zealand and England?
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against England in Nottingham.
Which England players return for the third test?
Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson return to the England side after missing the second test.
Why was Matt Henry excluded from New Zealand's squad?
Matt Henry was left out due to a calf injury for the third test in Nottingham.
Where is the third test between New Zealand and England being played?
The third test is being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England.
What led to player changes in both teams for the third test?
Injuries, curfew breaches, and prior match incidents led to player changes for both England and New Zealand.

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