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Finance

Russia says it struck Ukrainian defence industry facilities, vessels

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Defence

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Defence Industry and Port Infrastructure

Overview of Russian Military Actions Against Ukrainian Targets

Details of Overnight Drone Strikes

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Friday its forces had carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces.

Targets in Kyiv and Odesa Regions

The ministry said the strikes hit a drone assembly and storage site in the Kyiv region, logistics hubs in the Odesa region and port infrastructure in Reni on the Danube River.

Attacks on Cargo Ships and Port Infrastructure

It also said Russian forces struck a cargo ship carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa. 

The ministry said later on Friday that its forces had struck another cargo vessel in the Odesa region that delivered military supplies to the port of Chornomorsk, a logistics centre used by Ukraine's military and security forces, and a data centre used for processing and transmission of intelligence data.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the statements.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims it targeted key Ukrainian military-industrial and logistical infrastructure, including drone facilities in Kyiv and logistics hubs in Odesa region (brecorder.com)
  • Strikes reportedly hit port infrastructure in Reni on the Danube and cargo vessels carrying military or dual‑use goods to Odesa and Chornomorsk (brecorder.com)
  • Ukraine’s export lifelines—particularly its Black Sea and Danube ports—have faced repeated Russian attacks intended to disrupt its logistics and economy (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets did Russian forces strike in Ukraine?
Russian forces struck Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres, and military cargo vessels in regions including Kyiv and Odesa.
Which Ukrainian cities were impacted by the strikes?
The strikes affected the Kyiv and Odesa regions, including port infrastructure in Reni on the Danube River and Chornomorsk.
What type of goods were on the cargo vessels struck by Russia?
The cargo ships targeted were carrying military and dual-use goods bound for ports in the Odesa region.
Was the information about the strikes independently verified?
Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the statements made by the Russian defence ministry.
What additional facilities were targeted according to Russian authorities?
Russian forces also struck a drone assembly and storage site, logistics hubs, and a data centre used for processing and transmission of intelligence data.

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