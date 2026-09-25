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Russia can restart 80% of Black Sea grain export terminals if attacks stop - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia can restart 80% of Black Sea grain export terminals if attacks stop

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Russia Could Rapidly Restart 80% of Black Sea Grain Export Terminals If Attacks Halt

By Gleb Stolyarov

Analysis of Black Sea Grain Export Terminals and Impact of Recent Attacks

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia could quickly restart up to 80% of its grain terminal capacity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov if diplomatic efforts to halt mutual attacks by Russia and Ukraine result in a ceasefire, a Reuters analysis of industry data showed on Friday.

But three terminals accounting for about 20% of Russia's grain export infrastructure in the area have suffered heavy damage and could take months to repair, the analysis showed.

International Diplomatic Efforts

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is leading an international effort by grain-importing countries to restore Black Sea grain trade, which has been stalled by attacks on ports and vessels in recent months. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that India, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries were also involved. The Kremlin acknowledged diplomatic contacts but said Russia was finding alternate export routes in the meantime.

Condition of Grain Terminals

Reuters analysed the condition of Russia's nine major grain terminals in the region, as well as smaller facilities in the Sea of Azov and Don river delta, using information from four sources familiar with terminal operations.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. Before the attacks, the route handled up to 70% of Russia's grain exports.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, and disruption to shipments has driven up global grain prices and renewed concerns about food security linked to the war in Ukraine.  

Extent of Terminal Damage

The analysis found that three of nine major terminals had suffered serious damage in Ukrainian attacks, affecting about one-fifth of grain-loading capacity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.  

NKHP Terminal in Novorossiysk

One of Russia's three largest grain terminals, NKHP in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, suffered serious damage in an August 12 attack. The terminal has annual capacity of 7.1 million metric tons and repairs could take up to six months. 

"At NKHP, that conveyor gallery was completely destroyed. It actually collapsed onto the road and was lying across it," one source at Novorossiysk told Reuters.

"The staff were sent home for six months. I don't even know how long the shutdown will last," he said, adding that damage at the other two Novorossiysk terminals, KSK and NZT, was minor and that both were ready to resume operations. 

The company said repairs at NKHP could take up to four months. 

ZTKT and Taganrog Terminals

The other damaged terminals, ZTKT at the Black Sea port of Taman and a terminal in Taganrog on the Azov Sea, have halted operations although the full extent of the damage could not be established. Together, ZTKT and Taganrog have annual capacity of 6.7 million tons.

ZTKT, which has annual capacity of 5.5 million tons, was hit on July 30 and is unable to load grain, another source said, adding that it was unclear when operations could resume.

Potential for Rapid Restart

The analysis showed that terminals with combined capacity of about 53 million tons are currently idle because of security risks but could resume operations. Total grain terminal capacity in the region is about 67 million tons.

(Writing by Gleb Bryanski. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to 80 percent of Russia’s grain terminal capacity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov could restart quickly if a ceasefire materializes.
  • Three key terminals (NKHP in Novorossiysk, ZTKT at Taman, and Taganrog on the Sea of Azov) suffered serious damage and collectively account for about 20 percent of capacity; NKHP repairs may take up to four months (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Disruptions have surged global wheat prices and elevated food security concerns, as Russia and Ukraine together account for over a quarter of global wheat exports (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Russia's Black Sea grain terminals could resume operations if attacks stop?
Up to 80% of Russia's Black Sea and Azov Sea grain terminal capacity could quickly restart if mutual attacks by Russia and Ukraine cease.
Which grain terminals have suffered significant damage?
Three terminals, including NKHP in Novorossiysk, ZTKT in Taman, and a terminal in Taganrog, have suffered heavy damage and are not currently operational.
How long could repairs at heavily damaged terminals take?
Repairs at the NKHP terminal in Novorossiysk could take up to four to six months, while the timeline for ZTKT and Taganrog remains unclear.
Why is the Black Sea grain export route important for Russia?
The Black Sea route handles up to 70% of Russia's grain exports and disruptions have contributed to higher global grain prices and food security concerns.
Who is leading diplomatic efforts to restore Black Sea grain trade?
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is leading international efforts, with involvement from India, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries.

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