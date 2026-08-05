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Hungarians curb power use as record low Danube waters trigger energy crunch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungarians curb power use as record low Danube waters trigger energy crunch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Hungarian Households Reduce Power Use as Record-Low Danube Triggers Energy Crisis

Hungary Faces Energy Crisis Amid Drought and Heatwave

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungarian companies and households have cut their power consumption this week in an unprecedented way, after a government appeal to ease pressure on the grid amid a severe drought that people have described as a "wake-up call."

Impact of Record-Low Danube Levels

As Budapest braces for the peak of the heatwave on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius (104 to 108 Fahrenheit) expected, some residents standing on the bare sandbanks of the record-low Danube at the foot of the city's historic Margaret Bridge said the reality of climate change had finally kicked in.

The river's levels have forced Hungary to largely shut down its sole nuclear plant, which uses the Danube's waters as a coolant, creating an energy crisis stretching its power supply capacity to its limits, with imports surging.

The plant, the backbone of the grid, may keep running at just over 10% of its capacity for weeks depending on the river's levels.  

Public Reaction and Climate Concerns

"It's a sad and scary thing, and a very serious warning to society that we need to be careful with our resources... It's a very serious wake-up call," Budapest resident Krisztina Nemeth said, looking at the Danube, wearing a straw hat against the heat. Some people have built eerie cairns in the bare riverbed to mark the moment.

Government Response and Voluntary Power Reductions

Prime Minister Peter Magyar has repeatedly thanked companies and households who have voluntarily reduced their power usage by 600 to 700 megawatts (MW) each day in the peak consumption period between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., and wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that more critical days lay ahead.

"The heatwave will peak today and tomorrow ... so voluntary cutbacks in power consumption will be especially important between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.," Magyar said.

Switching Off the Air Con

An energy analyst who asked to remain unnamed said most of the power savings were by industrial users, but with total power demand exceeding 7,000 MW now, the 600 MW saving would roughly be as if people switched off 1 million average air-conditioners.

Industrial and Household Efforts

Magyar has said 837 medium-sized and large power users have made voluntary cutbacks, and the state railway had suspended freight transport between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. which means a saving of 60 to 90 MW in power demand every day. Authorities said decorative lights on some famous Budapest landmarks have also been switched off.

But households were also doing a fine job, the prime minister said.

"We are trying to use the air conditioner as little as possible at home. We really only use electrical appliances that are essential. And I think everyone in Hungary should do the same," said Csongor Szabo, a Budapest resident, standing by the bridge.

Subsidies and EU Recommendations

The voluntary savings are all the more striking considering households had heavily subsidised energy bills under the previous government, a system hardly conducive to reducing consumption. The European Union has recommended that Hungary wind down that scheme.

Magyar's new government, which took power in May, has so far said it will keep the subsidies and has pledged to invest EU funds in the grid.

Economic and Environmental Outlook

Last month the OECD warned that Hungary's economic costs related to recurrent flooding and droughts are high and rising.

"Climate scenarios point to rising agricultural losses and infrastructure disruptions. Hungary may be one of the European countries most affected by river floods and severe droughts in the future," it said in a report on July 27.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Additional reporting by Balazs Kristof and Krisztina Fenyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Danube water levels in Budapest have plunged to historic lows—around 10 cm—forcing Hungary’s only nuclear plant, Paks, to dramatically reduce output or prepare for full shutdown for the first time in decades (apnews.com).
  • Voluntary evening power savings of 600–700 MW, largely from industrial users and rail freight suspensions, equate to shutting off about 1 million air conditioners, helping avert grid collapse amid soaring demand (apnews.com).
  • This crisis is tied to accelerating climate extremes: OECD reports show Hungary has already suffered €6.5 billion in climate-related losses (2000–2023), with future severe droughts potentially cutting GDP by up to 7 %, underscoring urgent adaptation needs (oecd.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Hungarians reducing their power consumption?
Hungarians are reducing power usage in response to a government appeal to ease pressure on the grid due to record-low Danube water levels affecting energy production.
How has the Danube drought impacted Hungary's power supply?
The Danube's record-low levels forced Hungary to largely shut down its sole nuclear plant, creating an energy crisis and stretching supply capacity.
What actions have been taken to reduce power usage in Hungary?
Companies and households have voluntarily reduced power usage, switching off non-essential appliances, and key users paused operations during peak times.
How much power has been saved by voluntary efforts?
Voluntary efforts by companies and households saved between 600 and 700 megawatts during peak usage periods.
What long-term risks does Hungary face due to drought and climate change?
OECD warns Hungary faces rising economic costs from flooding and droughts, with increasing agricultural losses and infrastructure disruptions.

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