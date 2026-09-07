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Novo Nordisk says semaglutide cut obesity rates in young children in trial - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk says semaglutide cut obesity rates in young children in trial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Semaglutide Significantly Reduces Obesity Rates in Young Children, Novo Nordisk Says

Key Findings from the STEP Young Trial

Trial Overview and Results

COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Monday that in a late-stage trial, 40.4% of children aged 6 to under 12 treated with semaglutide, the active ingredient in its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy, were no longer classified as having obesity after 68 weeks, assuming full adherence to the treatment.

Lifestyle Modifications During the Trial

All patients enrolled in the trial, called STEP Young, received lifestyle modification throughout the trial, including a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Novo said in a statement.

Expert Commentary

"We are encouraged by the positive STEP Young results and semaglutide's potential to help children living with obesity who need medical treatment, alongside lifestyle changes, to better manage their obesity," Novo's Chief Scientific Officer Martin Holst Lange said.

Primary Endpoint and Safety

Body Mass Index Reduction

Novo said the trial met its primary endpoint demonstrating superior body mass index reduction at week 68 in the group taking once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide compared with the placebo group.

Safety and Tolerability

The overall safety and tolerability of semaglutide were consistent with those seen in trials with adults and adolescents, it added.

Broader Context

GLP-1 Drug Prescriptions in Children

Trends in Prescription Rates

Prescriptions for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs among U.S. children under 12 have risen more than 300-fold since 2019, a study published Friday found, even though the drugs are not approved for that age group. 

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • In the STEP Young phase 3 study, 40.4% of young children treated with semaglutide and lifestyle intervention achieved BMI below obesity thresholds after 68 weeks, assuming full adherence.
  • All participants received concurrent lifestyle modifications including reduced‑calorie diet and increased physical activity; semaglutide demonstrated superior BMI reduction versus placebo.
  • Prescriptions for GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs in U.S. children under 12 have soared over 300‑fold since 2019, despite lack of FDA approval for that age group.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Novo Nordisk semaglutide trial find in children under 12?
The trial found that 40.4% of children aged 6 to under 12 treated with semaglutide were no longer classified as obese after 68 weeks, assuming full adherence.
What lifestyle modifications accompanied the semaglutide treatment?
All patients in the trial received lifestyle modifications including a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.
What was the primary endpoint of the STEP Young trial?
The primary endpoint was demonstrating superior body mass index reduction at week 68 in the semaglutide group compared to placebo.
Were there any safety concerns with semaglutide in children?
The overall safety and tolerability of semaglutide in children was consistent with results seen in adults and adolescents.
Are GLP-1 weight-loss drugs approved for children under 12 in the U.S.?
No, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are not approved for children under 12 in the U.S., despite significant increase in prescriptions.

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