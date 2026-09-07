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Gates-backed TerraPower targets British nuclear power plant start by 2034 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gates-backed TerraPower targets British nuclear power plant start by 2034

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Gates-backed TerraPower Targets First UK Natrium Nuclear Reactor by 2034

TerraPower's Expansion and the Future of Natrium Reactors in the UK

By Susanna Twidale

TerraPower's UK Ambitions

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - TerraPower, the U.S. nuclear developer backed by Bill Gates, expects its Natrium reactors to begin generating electricity in Britain by 2034, its CEO told Reuters, making the UK its first market outside the United States.

UK Government Support for Nuclear Innovation

Britain has backed the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) to help to increase energy security and meet climate targets, launching an Advanced Nuclear Framework this year to support privately funded projects.

Progress and Regulatory Status

Chris Levesque, TerraPower's president and CEO, said progress on the company's first Natrium reactor, due to be completed in 2031, showed that "2034 nuclear electricity in the UK from Natrium is very possible". 

Regulatory Approvals and Assessments

The technology has cleared regulatory requirements in the United States, where the first plant is being constructed in Wyoming and is currently being assessed under Britain's Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process. 

Technical Specifications and Fuel Supply

Natrium Reactor Capabilities

Each sodium-cooled Natrium reactor generates 345 megawatts of baseload power and includes storage capable of boosting output to 500 MW for more than five hours. The reactors run on high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU).

Fuel Production Initiatives

Britain and the U.S. are both building plants to produce the fuel, which was previously only commercially available from Russia.

Economic Competitiveness and Site Selection

Cost Competitiveness

Levesque said electricity generated by Natrium plants would be competitive with other low-carbon technologies, including combined solar-and-battery projects, at less than £100 ($135.32) per megawatt hour.

Potential Locations and Partnerships

TerraPower has yet to choose a site for its first UK project, but said its British subsidiary is likely to be based in Liverpool, northwest England, close to the country's nuclear regulator.

Expansion Plans and Collaborations

In the U.S., the company has an agreement with tech giant Meta to develop up to eight reactors. Levesque said TerraPower could seek similar partnerships in Britain.  

($1 = 0.7390 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • TerraPower anticipates UK Natrium reactors to start powering the grid by 2034, following its first U.S. plant due in 2031 (gov.uk).
  • The UK government’s Advanced Nuclear Framework encourages privately funded SMR and advanced reactor projects, offering regulatory clarity, planning support, and fuel strategy alignment (gov.uk).
  • TerraPower has launched TerraPower UK, entered Step 1 of the UK Generic Design Assessment (GDA), and is collaborating with KBR on site evaluations and supply chain planning (terrapower.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When does TerraPower plan to launch its first UK nuclear power plant?
TerraPower expects its Natrium reactors to generate electricity in Britain by 2034.
What technology will TerraPower use in its British nuclear projects?
TerraPower will use Natrium sodium-cooled reactors, each generating 345MW of baseload power, with storage to boost output.
Why is Britain supporting small modular reactors (SMRs)?
Britain backs SMRs to enhance energy security and meet climate targets through clean, reliable energy.
Where might TerraPower's UK subsidiary be based?
TerraPower's British subsidiary is likely to be based in Liverpool, northwest England, near the country's nuclear regulator.
What is the expected cost of electricity generated by Natrium plants?
Electricity from Natrium plants is expected to be competitive with other low-carbon sources at less than £100 per megawatt hour.

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