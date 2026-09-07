Novo Halts More Ziltivekimab Heart Drug Trials, Growth Beyond Obesity Dimmed

Novo Nordisk's Ziltivekimab Clinical Trial Setbacks

By Patrick Wingrove

Additional Trials Halted

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Monday it had halted two additional trials of its experimental cardiovascular drug ziltivekimab, further denting the Danish drugmaker's efforts to diversify beyond its blockbuster obesity and diabetes franchise.

Background on Ziltivekimab's Performance

In July, Novo said ziltivekimab failed to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke, compared with placebo in a late-stage trial.

Details of the Halted Studies

On Monday, the Danish drugmaker said it had ended two additional studies of the drug in heart failure patients ahead of schedule, with each trial designed to evaluate a different clinical outcome.

Novo halted the studies after an independent data monitoring committee found a "low likelihood" that either study would yield a different result from the earlier failed trial, a company spokesperson said.

Industry Context and Ongoing Research

The setback comes after Novartis' experimental cardiovascular drug also failed in a late-stage trial to reduce the risk of death, heart attack and stroke, raising fresh questions about the inflammatory-disease hypothesis that underpinned development of both medicines.

Future Prospects for Ziltivekimab

Another trial testing ziltivekimab in patients recovering from a heart attack will continue as planned, with results expected in the first half of 2027, Novo said.

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove;Editing by Alison Williams)