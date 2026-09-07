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Novo scraps two more heart drug trials, further dimming growth beyond obesity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo scraps two more heart drug trials, further dimming growth beyond obesity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Novo Halts More Ziltivekimab Heart Drug Trials, Growth Beyond Obesity Dimmed

Novo Nordisk's Ziltivekimab Clinical Trial Setbacks

By Patrick Wingrove

Additional Trials Halted

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Monday it had halted two additional trials of its experimental cardiovascular drug ziltivekimab, further denting the Danish drugmaker's efforts to diversify beyond its blockbuster obesity and diabetes franchise.

Background on Ziltivekimab's Performance

In July, Novo said ziltivekimab failed to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke, compared with placebo in a late-stage trial.

Details of the Halted Studies

On Monday, the Danish drugmaker said it had ended two additional studies of the drug in heart failure patients ahead of schedule, with each trial designed to evaluate a different clinical outcome.

Novo halted the studies after an independent data monitoring committee found a "low likelihood" that either study would yield a different result from the earlier failed trial, a company spokesperson said.

Industry Context and Ongoing Research

The setback comes after Novartis' experimental cardiovascular drug also failed in a late-stage trial to reduce the risk of death, heart attack and stroke, raising fresh questions about the inflammatory-disease hypothesis that underpinned development of both medicines.

Future Prospects for Ziltivekimab

Another trial testing ziltivekimab in patients recovering from a heart attack will continue as planned, with results expected in the first half of 2027, Novo said. 

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo Nordisk ended the HERMES and another heart‑failure ziltivekimab trial early following a data monitoring committee’s recommendation, citing a low likelihood of differing outcomes from the failed ZEUS trial.
  • The earlier ZEUS phase 3 trial showed ziltivekimab effectively reduced inflammation markers (IL‑6, hsCRP) but failed to lower major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), prompting a non‑cash impairment charge in Q3 2026.
  • The ARTEMIS study, evaluating ziltivekimab in acute post‑heart‑attack patients, remains on track with results expected in the first half of 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Novo Nordisk halt the two additional ziltivekimab trials?
The trials were stopped after an independent data monitoring committee found a low likelihood that they would show different results from previous failed studies.
What was the purpose of the halted trials?
Each halted study was designed to evaluate different clinical outcomes in heart failure patients using ziltivekimab.
How does this setback affect Novo Nordisk's diversification efforts?
Halting these trials further hampers Novo Nordisk's attempts to expand beyond its core obesity and diabetes portfolio.
Are there any ongoing ziltivekimab trials?
Yes, a trial testing ziltivekimab in patients recovering from a heart attack is continuing, with results expected in the first half of 2027.
How does Novo Nordisk's situation compare to other pharmaceutical companies?
Similar to Novo Nordisk, Novartis recently had a late-stage cardiovascular drug trial fail, raising questions about the underlying disease hypothesis.

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