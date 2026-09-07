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Finance

Police in eastern German state defuse 21 explosive devices found near power grid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance infrastructure security

German Police Defuse 21 Explosive Devices in Power Grid Sabotage Probe

Investigation into Attacks on Germany's Electricity Grid

Discovery of Explosive Devices

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the eastern German state of Saxony said on Monday that authorities had found a total of 21 explosive devices as part of their investigations into attacks on the electricity grid that have kept authorities on high alert for days.

Investigators discovered nine additional homemade explosive devices over the weekend near high-voltage power lines south of the Graustein substation in the eastern German district of Goerlitz, taking the total number discovered to 21, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Context of Infrastructure Sabotage

European Concerns Over Critical Infrastructure

Germany has been the focus of European fears about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, as it experienced a series of sabotage incidents on the power grid last week after a drone attack in August at Leipzig/Halle for which the government formally blamed Russia.

Suspect and Ongoing Police Search

German police said on Friday they were searching for a man who sent letters claiming responsibility for a series of sabotage attacks on the power grid last week after they found what appeared to be explosives at his home. The man is still at large.

Related Incidents and Investigations

Berlin Transformer Substation Fire

Initial Findings

Initial findings into a fire at a transformer substation in Berlin earlier on Monday, which police had said was being investigated, showed the incident was caused by a technical fault, Spiegel reported citing Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik Meisel.

Security Breach in Wesel

Separately, Bild newspaper reported that police in the western city of Wesel have launched major assessment operations after the security fence around another transformer substation was found to be cut open.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Specialist police and state prosecutors safely disposed of 21 homemade explosive devices near high-voltage lines south of the Graustein substation in Saxony, raising national security concerns. (medienservice.sachsen.de)
  • Germany has recently blamed Russia for a failed drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport — part of a broader pattern of hybrid warfare targeting European critical infrastructure. (theguardian.com)
  • European-wide efforts are underway to bolster infrastructure protection, including anti-drone measures and strategic security investments, as concern mounts over repeated sabotage attempts. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many explosive devices were found near the German power grid?
Authorities discovered a total of 21 explosive devices near high-voltage power lines in Saxony.
Where were the explosive devices discovered?
The devices were found near the Graustein substation in the Goerlitz district of eastern Saxony, Germany.
What has Germany experienced in relation to its power grid recently?
Germany has faced a series of sabotage incidents on its power grid, including a recent drone attack.
Is there a suspect linked to the sabotage attacks?
Police are searching for a man who claimed responsibility for the sabotage attacks after explosives were found at his home.
What was the cause of the transformer substation fire in Berlin?
Initial investigations suggest that a technical fault caused the fire at the transformer substation in Berlin.

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