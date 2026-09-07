Russia Electric Vehicle Sales Surge Amid Summer Fuel Shortages

Impact of Fuel Shortages on Electric Vehicle Sales

EV Sales Double Amid Refinery Attacks

Sept 7 (Reuters) - New electric vehicle sales in Russia more than doubled over the summer months as shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on refineries boosted demand for alternatives to cars powered by combustion engines, data from analytical agency Autostat showed.

China's Role in Russia's EV Market

Sales of new passenger electric or plug-in hybrid cars, which are mainly produced in China, reached 26,543 units in June to August this year, up from 12,187 in the same period of 2025, the data provided to Reuters showed.

Fuel Shortages and Their Effects

Refinery Strikes and Gasoline Production Drop

Kyiv's strikes on major Russian refineries intensified from early June, forcing some to halt operations and contributing to fuel shortages. Russia's gasoline production had fallen to about 70% of domestic consumption levels by the end of August.

Consumer Response to Fuel Crisis

The shortages forced Russian motorists to spend hours searching for fuel and queuing at gasoline stations, prompting some consumers to consider electric vehicles as an alternative or convert their vehicles to natural gas.

Challenges Facing Russia's EV Market

Market Size and Infrastructure Limitations

Russia's EV market remains relatively small mainly due to a limited charging network, vast distances and harsh climate. EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for just 4.3% of Russia's total car sales last year, Autostat said.

Supply Constraints Amid Rising Demand

EV sales were constrained by supply as manufacturers and importers were caught by surprise by the gasoline shortages, Autostat added.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Alexander Smith)