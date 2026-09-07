GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia EV sales double in summer as motorists face fuel shortages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia EV sales double in summer as motorists face fuel shortages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Automotive Russian Markets Electric Vehicles

Russia Electric Vehicle Sales Surge Amid Summer Fuel Shortages

Impact of Fuel Shortages on Electric Vehicle Sales

EV Sales Double Amid Refinery Attacks

Sept 7 (Reuters) - New electric vehicle sales in Russia more than doubled over the summer months as shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on refineries boosted demand for alternatives to cars powered by combustion engines, data from analytical agency Autostat showed.

China's Role in Russia's EV Market

Sales of new passenger electric or plug-in hybrid cars, which are mainly produced in China, reached 26,543 units in June to August this year, up from 12,187 in the same period of 2025, the data provided to Reuters showed.

Fuel Shortages and Their Effects

Refinery Strikes and Gasoline Production Drop

Kyiv's strikes on major Russian refineries intensified from early June, forcing some to halt operations and contributing to fuel shortages. Russia's gasoline production had fallen to about 70% of domestic consumption levels by the end of August. 

Consumer Response to Fuel Crisis

The shortages forced Russian motorists to spend hours searching for fuel and queuing at gasoline stations, prompting some consumers to consider electric vehicles as an alternative or convert their vehicles to natural gas.

Challenges Facing Russia's EV Market

Market Size and Infrastructure Limitations

Russia's EV market remains relatively small mainly due to a limited charging network, vast distances and harsh climate. EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for just 4.3% of Russia's total car sales last year, Autostat said.

Supply Constraints Amid Rising Demand

EV sales were constrained by supply as manufacturers and importers were caught by surprise by the gasoline shortages, Autostat added.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s summer 2026 new EV/PHEV sales reached 26,543 units—up from 12,187 in June–August 2025—according to Autostat data provided to Reuters.
  • Ukrainian attacks on major Russian refineries depressed gasoline production to roughly 70% of domestic consumption by end‑August, triggering long fuel queues and prompting motorists to seek alternatives.
  • Despite the sales surge, Russia's EV adoption remains limited due to sparse charging infrastructure—just ~8,000 public chargers as of April 2026, concentrated in major cities—and logistical challenges across its vast territory.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did electric vehicle sales double in Russia over the summer?
Sales surged due to severe fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, pushing motorists to seek alternatives.
How many new electric vehicles were sold in Russia during June to August?
26,543 new electric and plug-in hybrid cars were sold in Russia from June to August.
Where are most of Russia’s electric vehicles produced?
The majority of new electric vehicles sold in Russia are mainly produced in China.
What challenges does Russia's EV market face?
Challenges include a limited charging network, vast distances, a harsh climate, and supply constraints.
What percentage of Russia’s total car sales did EVs account for last year?
EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for only 4.3% of total car sales in Russia last year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novo scraps two more heart drug trials, further dimming growth beyond obesity

Novo scraps two more heart drug trials, further dimming growth beyond obesity

Image for Analysis-Saxony-Anhalt election delivers a blow to Merz and a warning to Europe

Analysis-Saxony-Anhalt election delivers a blow to Merz and a warning to Europe

Image for Audi introduces new compact EV in bid to boost European sales

Audi introduces new compact EV in bid to boost European sales

Image for Far-right win leaves Germany's Merz shaken as AfD plots path to power

Far-right win leaves Germany's Merz shaken as AfD plots path to power

Image for Oil prices hold near six-week highs on US-Iran attacks

Oil prices hold near six-week highs on US-Iran attacks

Image for Jamaican minister 'encouraged' by Buckingham Palace's engagement with slavery reparations petition

Jamaican minister 'encouraged' by Buckingham Palace's engagement with slavery reparations petition

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul
Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul
Image for Novartis cholesterol setback tests hopes for emerging heart disease drugs
Novartis cholesterol setback tests hopes for emerging heart disease drugs
Image for Why Liquidity Is Becoming More Expensive Even Before a Crisis
Why Liquidity Is Becoming More Expensive Even Before a Crisis
Image for Gates-backed TerraPower targets British nuclear power plant start by 2034
Gates-backed TerraPower targets British nuclear power plant start by 2034
Image for Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics
Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics
Image for Novo Nordisk says semaglutide cut obesity rates in young children in trial
Novo Nordisk says semaglutide cut obesity rates in young children in trial
Image for OpenAI has sent EU incident report on hijacked German website, Commission says
OpenAI has sent EU incident report on hijacked German website, Commission says
Image for France's EDF in talks to buy So Energy to expand British customer base
France's EDF in talks to buy So Energy to expand British customer base
Image for UK finance minister Healey seeks to set out brighter vision before tough budget
UK finance minister Healey seeks to set out brighter vision before tough budget
Image for Deutsche Bank and former banker settle $176 million Frankfurt lawsuit for undisclosed sum
Deutsche Bank and former banker settle $176 million Frankfurt lawsuit for undisclosed sum
Image for Police in eastern German state defuse 21 explosive devices found near power grid
Police in eastern German state defuse 21 explosive devices found near power grid
Image for UK retailer Next wins appeal in equal pay case
UK retailer Next wins appeal in equal pay case
View All Finance Posts